Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Related
MLB
Thome on why Sox could be dangerous if they make a late run
CHICAGO -- Jim Thome played for a plethora of winning teams over the course of his illustrious 22-year baseball career. There were great Cleveland crews from 1995-2001 who clinched divisions in mid-September. Thome also hit a 461-foot blast representing the lone run in a White Sox victory over the Twins to capture the AL Central title during the famous 2008 Blackout Game No. 163 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB
Sizing up Mets' postseason awards chances
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Over the course of the season, the Mets have had plenty of standout individual performers, despite a campaign that’s been about far more than just one player. So which Mets have the best chance to take home some hardware after the season?
MLB
Mets left wondering 'what if' after missed chance
NEW YORK -- The rain had just begun to fall in the eighth inning at Citi Field on Monday when the Mets loaded the bases with no outs, down by four runs. At that point, if their history of late comebacks was any indication, the Mets had the Cubs right where they wanted them.
MLB
Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway
BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Rare misstep for Adam drops Rays in WC standings
TORONTO -- As soon as Bo Bichette reached down and lofted a 3-2 slider toward the left-field fence, Jason Adam turned and grimaced. He hopped in place with his hands at his sides, gritting his teeth as Randy Arozarena drifted back to time his jump. • Box score. Adam felt...
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
A look at every HR during Trout's streak
CLEVELAND - - Angels superstar Mike Trout’s elite power has been on full display recently, and it’s helped him make history, as he became just the ninth player to homer in seven consecutive games with his two-run blast against the Guardians on Monday. After going 0-for-3 with a...
MLB
14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall
Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
With one swing, Casas shows he's made for Fenway
BOSTON -- Aaron Judge wasn’t the only big man who turned heads at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Before Judge belted homers 56 and 57 to continue his monster season in an eventual 7-6 Red Sox loss to the Yankees in 10 innings, Triston Casas made his introduction to MLB’s most storied rivalry by proving emphatically that his opposite-field power is going to play at Fenway.
MLB
Six making pitch to stay in Marlins' rotation
MIAMI -- When the dust settles following Monday’s doubleheader split at loanDepot park, the Marlins face quite the conundrum: What will they do with their rotation?. Trevor Rogers set season highs for strikeouts (nine) and innings (6 1/3) in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 against the Rangers, while Braxton Garrett tossed 4 2/3 solid innings in his return from the injured list in a 10-6 win in Game 2. Fueling the nightcap’s victory was a season-high-tying eight-run fifth.
MLB
After lost challenge, Tigers take 21st shutout loss
DETROIT -- For a brief moment, the Tigers had a rally going and a run on the board against American League Cy Young Award candidate Framber Valdez. Willi Castro had legged out a two-out double in the third inning, then tested Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez on a Javier Báez ground-ball single.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MLB
Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
Francona's ejection sparks Guardians: 'He has our back'
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians have been fueled by all the doubts that surrounded this team heading into the season. But now their skipper may have given them reason to shift into another gear. After the Guardians lost their early 4-0 lead in the middle innings, Amed Rosario delivered the go-ahead...
MLB
Flores gets 2-year extension from Giants
SAN FRANCISCO – Giants fans, fond of clapping to Wilmer Flores’ walk-up song, will get to keep it up in the years ahead. The versatile infielder agreed to a two-year contract extension with an option for 2025, the Giants announced Monday. According to the club, Flores will make $6.5 million each of the next two seasons and has a $3.5 million player option for 2025. If Flores declines his option, the Giants hold an $8.5 million club option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
Sizing up Astros' 4 potential ALDS opponents
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the American League playoff picture is coming into focus. The Astros are closing in on another AL West title and the top seed in the AL, with the Yankees holding on as the No. 2 seed atop the AL East.
MLB
Rays' Toronto set a sneak peek of October?
TORONTO -- The Rays and Blue Jays are going to see a lot of each other over the next few weeks. The American League East rivals are in the middle of a four-day, five-game series here at Rogers Centre. Then, the Rays will return home to Tropicana Field for three games against the Rangers, three against the Astros and … four more against the Blue Jays, the team they began the week leading by a half-game in the tightly packed AL Wild Card standings.
MLB
Groshans called up by Marlins, debuts against Phillies
MIAMI -- As they have done over the past few months, the Marlins on Tuesday called up another young talent, selecting the contract of No. 12 prospect Jordan Groshans. Groshans started at third base and hit eighth in the series opener against the Phillies at loanDepot park, going 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss.
Comments / 0