It might be a few days before this fan washes her left hand. Heck, that hand might even be worth something some day (probably not as much as this Mickey Mantle rookie card). After hitting his 57th home run of the season on Tuesday at Fenway Park -- his second long ball of the night, getting him ever closer to Roger Maris' AL record of 61 -- Aaron Judge rounded the bases and greeted his team in the visitors' dugout with his customary euro step celebration. But as he came down the dugout steps, he noticed a stray hand and instinctively high-fived it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO