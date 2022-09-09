Read full article on original website
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
UPDATE: Eden Fire Caused by Equipment Failure
UPDATED 09/09: The Eden 2 Fire remained active Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters did several back burns to keep the fire from moving towards the Kimama desert area. Weather is expected to be better Friday, but winds are still a concern. The fire was sparked by an equipment failure. The estimated acres burned is 30,000 acres.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Jerome County Declares State of Emergency
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A state of emergency has been declared in Jerome County as a result of a large fire burning near Eden. The Eden 2 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon by an equipment failure and grew quickly fueled by dry conditions and strong winds up to 40 mph. The Bureau of Land Management estimated the burned area at roughly 30,000 acres. According to the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) the State of Emergency declaration opens up additional assistance for resources from the State of Idaho. JCOEM is asking residents to survey any damage from the fire and report it to Tanya Stitt, the director. One of the biggest fears is the loss of livestock from the fire that has mainly burned on BLM land. A containment date and time has not been set for the Eden 2 Fire. People can contact JCOEM at 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management. The office said people should provide photos of the damage from the fire if possible.
Buhl Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Buhl man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Twin Falls County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m. 53-year-old Eric Atwater, was headed west on 4000 N and went through the stop sign at 1600 East where he struck a Dodge pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene. the Driver of the pickup was not injured.
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls
UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year
The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
