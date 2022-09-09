ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWQC

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

PORT BYRON, IL
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

wrmj.com

Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man

A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
ALEDO, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

KWQC

Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex. According to Davenport police, officers responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, of Davenport, was...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer

GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
GALESBURG, IL

