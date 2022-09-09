Read full article on original website
KWQC
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
25newsnow.com
Multiple house fires in Peoria pull firefighters in different directions Monday night
UPDATE (2:15 AM): New details released Tuesday morning about the fire on Lincoln Ave. in Peoria Monday night. According to a news release, the fire at 1615 W. Lincoln Avenue was under control 11:17 p.m. Investigators now believe the fire was intentional set. One firefighter was injured battling the blaze...
KWQC
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
KWQC
Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
KWQC
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
KWQC
Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
KWQC
Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday
KWQC
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex. According to Davenport police, officers responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, of Davenport, was...
KWQC
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
KWQC
6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
