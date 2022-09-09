ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

East San Antonio home destroyed in fire

SAN ANTONIO — Two people and their five pets have been displaced after their east side home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. San Antonio Fire responded to the house fire and discovered that the front was fully engulfed. Firefighters said it took about five minutes to put the fire out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Motorcyclist loses control at race, crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after losing control during a race Saturday and sliding across multiple lanes. At 11:15 a.m., during a race on Babcock Road, a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid across two lanes, according to San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

