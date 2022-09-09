Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Ingram Park Mall.
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man with their car on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side. Police said Ward McClellan III, 36, was killed at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
KSAT 12
Stabbing near Southpark Mall was the result of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital and two others to San Antonio police headquarters after a road rage incident ended with a stabbing, police said. Police believe it started when one driver cut off the other on South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. One...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KTSA
Hollywood Park Police search for suspected shooter who killed two, injured one at North side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Hollywood Park have released the name of the man they believe shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a restaurant Sunday morning. 22 year old Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. is wanted for capital murder. Oliver allegedly opened fire during...
Man stabbed in the neck after suspected road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say two people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a stabbing on the south side Tuesday afternoon. According to SAPD, it all started when one driver reportedly cut off another driver. The suspect followed the victim into a parking lot of a Dick's Sporting Goods store at South Park Mall.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Floresville (Floresville, TX)
According to the Floresville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a white Ford Escape.
East San Antonio home destroyed in fire
SAN ANTONIO — Two people and their five pets have been displaced after their east side home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. San Antonio Fire responded to the house fire and discovered that the front was fully engulfed. Firefighters said it took about five minutes to put the fire out.
Five-year trend? | Violent crime in San Antonio didn't start yesterday
SAN ANTONIO — The rise in violent crime didn't start overnight in San Antonio. Police have been battling an uptick in criminal offenses for the past four years, and 2022 could make year five. KENS 5 requested the violent crime statistics from San Antonio for each substation. SAPD has...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Motorcyclist loses control at race, crashes
SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after losing control during a race Saturday and sliding across multiple lanes. At 11:15 a.m., during a race on Babcock Road, a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid across two lanes, according to San Antonio Police.
