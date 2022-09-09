Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
Real Estate Transfer Fee Proposed To Support Town Budget
Report On The. Meeting Of The Amherst Town Council, September 12, 2022. Part 2. This meeting was held in Town Hall and on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Present:. In Town Hall: Lynn Griesemer (President, District 2), Andy Steinberg (at large), Mandi Jo Hanneke (at...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Jones Expansion Project Is No Longer Affordable. It’s Time To Explore Alternatives
When is it time to give up on a dream? When is it time to abandon a project that has had so much time, effort, and money invested in it? When is it time to recognize that despite one’s best efforts, the reality of the situation has become so complex and so difficult to manage, that the best way forward is to not continue, and to look again at the roads not taken? I would argue that the Jones Library project is now at this moment.
amherstindy.org
Letter: A Response To Sarah Marshall – Wishful Thinking Cannot Overcome The Facts Of Jones Library Cost Escalations
Last week Sarah Marshall, one of the founders of The Amherst Current, wrote an opinion piece about the reconstruction plans of the Jones Library in which she said “While recent estimates of the building cost are disconcertingly higher than expected, there is no need…..for Council act [sic] prematurely to slow or halt the project.” Her publication invites comments from the public and I submitted mine, hoping that her readers would have the opportunity to see a different point of view. They have not published my piece nor told me how I might change it so they would consider it for publication. Below is what I submitted to them.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Amherst’s White Elephant
In traditional Southeast Asia white elephants are considered sacred. Receiving the gift of a white elephant from a monarch is a great honer and source of pride for the recipient. Since it can not be worked due to its sacredness, it is also a curse, as the costs of upkeep for such a large animal can impoverish, even bankrupt the honored recipient.
amherstindy.org
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Offered In Amherst
The Town of Amherst will be offering two Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Clinics in September at the Bangs Community Center, located at 70 Boltwood Walk in Amherst on Thursday, September 15 and Thursday, September 22 from 12pm-4pm. The vaccines are available for those ages 12 and up who have received COVID-19 vaccine base does.
