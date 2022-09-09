The Flavel House Museum in full bloom

SEASIDE, Ore.—The entrance road to Ecola State Park will be closed Sept. 11-25 during a drilling project. Vehicles and pedestrians will not be able to enter the park from the entrance road. The road sits on active landslides and is often closed in the winter when heavy rains cause the area to slump and the road slides or washes out, most recently in 2020 and 2021. During the September two-week closure, 150-foot holes will be drilled at points along the road and geotechnical equipment survey equipment installed. The equipment will be in place for the next 18-24 months and will gather landslide movement data. “This study is the first of its kind done on Ecola Park Road,” said Ben Cox, Ecola State Park manager. “The data gathered will help shape long-term strategies and repair options that will hopefully ensure access to one of Oregon’s most iconic places.” The park is open from the north via the 5-mile Tillamook Head Trail, although parking at the trailhead in Seaside is limited to 13 vehicles. Visitors should avoid heavy equipment if they travel south beyond Indian Beach. Other nearby parks with beach access, hiking, and great views include Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site. The estimated $55,000 drilling project will be performed under an interagency agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation that includes geology expertise and contract administration. The drilling work will be conducted by Western States Soil Conservation, Inc. of Hubbard, Oregon.

