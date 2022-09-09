Sky over Boston area will have ‘milky haze’ Friday afternoon

BOSTON — People who are out and about in the Boston area will notice a “milky haze” in the sky on Friday afternoon.

Wildfire smoke moving in to the area from Southern Canada will bring milky and hazy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the haze will stick around into the evening across southern New England.

“It’s possible we may be in for a reddish sunset tonight and especially during sunrise Saturday,” forecasters said.

wildfires were reported across the state earlier this summer amid the drought conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

