To exist in the midst of exceptional creativity is a gift. To abstain, especially in difficult times, seems downright criminal!. I have some advice to share. No one has asked for it, but as my son will tell you, I have never felt compelled in the past to wait for an invitation, so why should I start now! I know you’re waiting, so here it comes. Turn off the TV, step away from the computer, put down the smartphone – and head to a theater, a concert hall, a museum, or a library – as quickly as you can! Trust me – we need this!

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO