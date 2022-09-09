Read full article on original website
Column: The Business of Owning and Operating a Successful Hospitality Brand
K Dong isn’t your average restauranteur, and his concepts, partnerships, and products are gaining attention and praise from the region’s top food and beverage professionals. I met K in the spring of 2019 about a month after he opened Miku Sushi on Greenwich Avenue. The meeting was somewhat arranged. I was intrigued after reading a rave review by Leslie Yager describing his restaurant’s “exquisite sushi, craft cocktails, superlative hospitality”. It was that same week that I attended an event with Mari.b Interiors at Granoff Architects and met Andrea Blume, Chair of the Pemberwick Glenville Association. I mentioned the restaurant to Andrea who coincidentally happened to know K from Miku’s sister restaurant in Scarsdale, New York, Kumo Sushi, and she offered to make the introduction.
September 11th Remembrance Service in Cos Cob
The September 11th Memorial Greenwich hosted a remembrance ceremony on Sunday, September 11 beginning at 8:30am at the memorial site in Cos Cob Park. The ceremony included remarks by Joe Kelly. In attendance were elected officials from the Town of Greenwich and the State of Connecticut. Members of the community’s...
Column: To exist in the midst of exceptional creativity is a gift…
To exist in the midst of exceptional creativity is a gift. To abstain, especially in difficult times, seems downright criminal!. I have some advice to share. No one has asked for it, but as my son will tell you, I have never felt compelled in the past to wait for an invitation, so why should I start now! I know you’re waiting, so here it comes. Turn off the TV, step away from the computer, put down the smartphone – and head to a theater, a concert hall, a museum, or a library – as quickly as you can! Trust me – we need this!
Letter: Cos Cob Hiring Discrimination Reveals Deeper Cause for Concern
With the start of the new school year upon us, parents across the nation are experiencing the annual flood of emotions that accompanies our children’s relentless march toward adulthood. These feelings run the gambit of the human experience; we beam with pride as another journey begins while wistfully recognizing the joys of youth slipping a bit further into our memories.
RTM District 9 announces vacancy
RTM District 9, which includes Glenville, Pemberwick, Bailiwick , West Lyon Farm and the areas in between, has an opening for another member. They will be interviewing candidates and voting in a new member on Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 PM at the Western Greenwich Civic Center. The RTM is...
Rock n’ Rescue welcomes up to 100 animals
Rock n’ Rescue announces that somewhere between 50-100 dogs, cats, guinea pigs and bunny rabbits will be on their way from the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society in Kentucky. The final number won’t be determined until the end of the week. The animals will range in age from less than 2 months for some kittens up to senior pets. Rock n’ Rescue saves and adopts over 2000 animals per year, mainly pulling from kill shelters in the south.
