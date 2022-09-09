Read full article on original website
WPTV
Tropical Storm Fiona forms with 50 mph winds
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Satellite data Wednesday night indicated that Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Fiona, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland. Fiona is packing winds of 50 mph and moving west, northwest at 16 mph, according to the 11 p.m. update from the...
WPTV
2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean; 1 has medium chance of development
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida residents and forecasters are keeping an eye on two waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend as it heads toward the Leeward Islands. Long-range models are unclear whether this will...
WPTV
Official: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current
Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
WPTV
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is...
WPTV
Colorado sheriff's office uses drone training to help locate missing dog
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — As fate would have it, authorities in Colorado were able to reunite a dog who'd been missing for months with its family with the help of a drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said a golden retriever went missing when the car she was in crashed.
WPTV
'Significant' increase in extremism in Florida last 2 years, Anti-Defamation League report says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The past couple of years has seen a significant increase in extremist-related incidents both nationwide and in Florida, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League. The organization said these incidents have been driven, in part, by widespread disinformation and conspiracy...
WPTV
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm...
WPTV
World War II letters found in Goodwill donations in Kentucky
A box holding two letters sent 80 years ago was among the donations at a Goodwill Store in Kentucky. They were addressed to Elizabeth W. Smith at a P. O. Box in Bristol, Pennsylvania. They were written by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine, gunners mate, 3rd class, aboard the USS LST-385.
WPTV
Adam Sandler to perform at Seminole Hard Rock, 3 other Florida stops
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Adam Sandler is touring the Sunshine State this fall. The actor and comedian will make four stops in Florida this November, including a performance near his Boca Raton home. Sandler will perform Nov. 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Nov. 7 at the Hertz Arena...
WPTV
What's next for Florida's GOP majority during 2023 lawmaking session?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a controversial and consequential session this year, the Florida Legislature's GOP majority is getting ready for the next one. Will it mean more abortion restrictions? Further work on property insurance? What about election reform?. Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, recently told us what to expect in...
WPTV
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s...
