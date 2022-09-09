ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Tropical Storm Fiona forms with 50 mph winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Satellite data Wednesday night indicated that Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Fiona, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland. Fiona is packing winds of 50 mph and moving west, northwest at 16 mph, according to the 11 p.m. update from the...
ENVIRONMENT
WPTV

Official: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current

Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
WPTV

Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV

World War II letters found in Goodwill donations in Kentucky

A box holding two letters sent 80 years ago was among the donations at a Goodwill Store in Kentucky. They were addressed to Elizabeth W. Smith at a P. O. Box in Bristol, Pennsylvania. They were written by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine, gunners mate, 3rd class, aboard the USS LST-385.
BELLEVUE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baja California#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire#El Dorado#The Fairview Fire
WPTV

What's next for Florida's GOP majority during 2023 lawmaking session?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a controversial and consequential session this year, the Florida Legislature's GOP majority is getting ready for the next one. Will it mean more abortion restrictions? Further work on property insurance? What about election reform?. Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, recently told us what to expect in...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe

NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy