rhinotimes.com
100-Year-Old McLeansville Fire Commissioner Gets A Big Thank You
Usually when people turn 100, they’re no longer active in their profession, however, Curtis Kennedy is anything but usual. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday, but Kennedy – an original fire commissioner for the McLeansville Fire Department when it began in 1951 – still plays an active role as a fire commissioner for the department.
Student Riley Robinson Steals The Show
Usually, Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ meetings don’t have a star, however, at the last meeting of the board, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the star was a 16-year-old student named Riley Robinson. In fact, Robinson was supposed to even sit at the dais with the county commissioners –...
GPD Using Technology To Get More Feedback From Public
The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) wants more feedback from the public and is using a new tool to get it. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the GPD launched a new public survey tool, Blockwise, in partnership with Zencity, a global technology company. The survey, which will appear on the mobile devices...
Guilford County Hosts Large Family Justice Conference In Greensboro
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14, Guilford County government – along with the Safe Alliance of Mecklenburg County – is hosting a large conference meant to help workers who are attempting “to build or provide collaborative support for survivors of interpersonal abuse.”. In recent years,...
Guilford Commissioners To Hold Work Session To Spend More Rescue Plan Money
One thing that’s more fun than spending money is spending millions in free money given to you by others. In that vein, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Sept. 15 to hear more funding requests for American Rescue Plan (ARP) money – and perhaps to vote to hand more of it out.
Beaver Hills and Raccoon Run Will Weigh In On Groundhog Trace Road Closure
In March, the Guilford County Planning Department voted unanimously to approve the closure of Groundhog Trace running southeast from Raccoon Run to the ending cul-de-sac of Groundhog Trace. But it’s the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who’ll get the final word after holding a public hearing due to the appeal...
Letters To The Editor: Sept. 14, 2022
Recently several voters have told me, “I don’t really care about the local school board. I don’t have children in school.”. Of your property tax dollars, 43 percent go directly to Guilford County Schools. Another 9 percent goes to education debt. The quality of life in your...
Proposed Council Work Sessions Ignore Public Safety And Crime
Former District 3 City Councilmember Justin Outling came within a few hundred votes of being elected mayor in the July 26 election. During Outling’s campaign, which because of the delayed election lasted over 18 months, he repeatedly called for more City Council work sessions on public safety and crime.
Second General Election Of 2022 On Horizon
In Greensboro, the last general election was only seven weeks ago and another election is on the horizon. Labor Day is the traditional unofficial kickoff for the fall election season. It certainly doesn’t mean that candidates were not out campaigning and asking for money before Labor Day, but usually it’s not until after Labor Day that the general public starts paying attention.
News & Record Has Bad News For Funny Page Readers
An article on the front page of the News & Record on Tuesday, Sept. 13 had bad news for the few print subscribers the daily newspaper has left. The article headlined, “Comics, puzzle changes take effect in today’s edition,” made it sound like it wasn’t bad news.
