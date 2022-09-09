Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
NewsTimes
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
NewsTimes
Redding police: 2 in custody after armed robbery outside restaurant; search for third suspect underway
REDDING — Two Bridgeport men were taken into custody, and a search was underway for a third following a Tuesday night armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant, police said. “It’s an awful scenario, but the results were pretty good considering nobody got hurt,” Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Windsor Locks man found not guilty in fatal stabbing of mother due to mental illness
HARTFORD — A panel of judges on Monday found that a Windsor Locks man charged with stabbing his mother to death two years ago was not guilty due to mental illness. Kevin Landry, 31, was arrested on a murder charge soon after the frenzied killing of his mother, Barbara Landry, on Aug. 31, 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
NewsTimes
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
NewsTimes
Car break-in at Southbury Dog Park follows three similar vehicular smash-and-grab incidents
SOUTHBURY — Shortly after launching investigations into three vehicle burglaries in town, police added another to their list following an incident at the Southbury Dog Park. Police said they were called to the park on Roxbury Road around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 2, for a report of a suspicious person in a white minivan in the parking lot.
NewsTimes
New Haven mayor signs law giving tenant unions more power
NEW HAVEN — Mayor Justin Elicker, by his admission, doesn't do a lot of public document signings — but made an exception this week for a new ordinance that carves a place for tenant unions in the city's process to ensure that rents are levied in as fair as possible a manner and properties are maintained.
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
NewsTimes
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
NewsTimes
Chef Jacques Pépin to be honored at Greenwich Wine + Food gala: "It's very rewarding"
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jacques Pépin laughed good-naturedly as he reflected on an upcoming event to celebrate his lifetime of culinary achievement. "It's very rewarding in many ways," said the renowned French chef, who has made Madison his home for 46 years....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
National Guard plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS — A large military plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Monday. An Air National Guard C-130 Hercules transport plane landed safely about 11:20 a.m., according to Alisa D. Sisic, a public information officer with the Connecticut Airport Authority. “There is no impact to airport...
NewsTimes
New Milford Town Council fills vacancy with new member with ‘off the charts’ energy level
NEW MILFORD - Filling the vacancy left by former member Joseph Failla, Paul Murphy has become the newest member of the Town Council. At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Murphy’s appointment was approved with five “yes” votes, one “no” vote and two abstentions. Murphy was sworn into office by New Milford Town Attorney Randy DiBella.
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes
Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October
Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
Comments / 0