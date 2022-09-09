ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Joel Matip's header dramatically secures Champions League points for Reds late on

Joel Matip's late header earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Ajax as their Champions League campaign finally had lift off at Anfield. Beaten badly by Napoli last week, the scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to be amplified when Mohammed Kudus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener early on. But Matip rose to head home with minutes remaining to win it for Liverpool.
The Independent

Chelsea on the back foot in Champions League as Graham Potter faces new reality

This may be the wrong question to ask after the eyes had peered down on Graham Potter and Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Salzburg at Stamford Bridge - but what must Thomas Tuchel have been thinking?If Tuchel had the stomach to watch just a week on from his dismissal, in between chants of his name sung in the 21st minute he would have seen an energy and spark that was missing from the trauma of his final match in charge at Dinamo Zagreb. Perhaps he would have leaned back, grinning in both frustration and longing, at...
SkySports

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged. Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according...
SkySports

Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
SkySports

Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh

Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
SkySports

Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End

Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
