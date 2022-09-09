Read full article on original website
SkySports
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says managers overrated compared to players and that Erling Haaland can still improve
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes football managers are "overrated" when it comes to their influence on players as he fields more questions on how to cope with Erling Haaland in his team. City's new Norwegian hotshot has 12 goals in seven matches for the Premier League champions but Guardiola...
SkySports
Premier League football returns: Man Utd vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool postponed, four matches live on Sky
The Premier League will resume this weekend but Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool have been postponed with police resources stretched in the wake of the Queen's death. All Premier League matches were postponed on the weekend of September 10 and 11 as English football embarked on a...
SkySports
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calls for Premier League all-star game | Jurgen Klopp stunned by suggestion
Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was less than impressed with the suggestion, questioning whether anyone wants to see it. The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting...
SkySports
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Joel Matip's header dramatically secures Champions League points for Reds late on
Joel Matip's late header earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Ajax as their Champions League campaign finally had lift off at Anfield. Beaten badly by Napoli last week, the scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to be amplified when Mohammed Kudus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener early on. But Matip rose to head home with minutes remaining to win it for Liverpool.
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants players to show resilience in Champions League
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.
SkySports
How Marcus Edwards made Tottenham regret sale | 'Of course I want Premier League return'
Marcus Edwards says he wants to return to the Premier League "one day", but insists he remains fully focused with Sporting Lisbon "for now" after helping the Portuguese side to a 2-0 Champions League victory over former club Tottenham on Tuesday. Edwards - a former Spurs academy player - was...
Chelsea on the back foot in Champions League as Graham Potter faces new reality
This may be the wrong question to ask after the eyes had peered down on Graham Potter and Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Salzburg at Stamford Bridge - but what must Thomas Tuchel have been thinking?If Tuchel had the stomach to watch just a week on from his dismissal, in between chants of his name sung in the 21st minute he would have seen an energy and spark that was missing from the trauma of his final match in charge at Dinamo Zagreb. Perhaps he would have leaned back, grinning in both frustration and longing, at...
SkySports
Arsenal vs PSV: Europa League group game postponed due to lack of police, UEFA confirms
Arsenal's Europa League group game against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Thursday has been postponed. UEFA confirmed that the game is to be rearranged due to a lack of available police in London while the UK mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It is not yet known when...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Jude Bellingham shows mix of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard skillset
Erling Haaland's finish for Manchester City's winning goal against Borussia Dortmund was reminiscent of a famous Johan Cruyff goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in 1973 - labelled the impossible goal as he rose to volley the ball in at the far post. More modern audiences might be reminded of...
SkySports
Yussuf Poulsen interview: RB Leipzig forward on going from the third division to the Champions League with the club
Yussuf Poulsen returned to the squad for RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the weekend and could make it onto the pitch for the first time this season when they take on Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. It is just the latest reminder of...
SkySports
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic: Ange Postecoglou's side fail to take chances in draw in Warsaw
Celtic picked up their first Champions League point but were once again left to rue missed opportunities as they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. They made a blistering start in Warsaw and took an early lead when Artem Bondarenko turned Reo Hatate's ball into his own net. Ange Postecoglou's side...
SkySports
Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.
SkySports
Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is set to start again next summer after full details of his Paris Saint-Germain contract emerged. Barcelona star Gavi has already agreed to a new contract that includes a €1bn release clause, according...
SkySports
Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss says Abu Dhabi gave the FIA confidence to avoid Italian GP 'big bang show'
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted at being "Abu Dhabi traumatised" but says he is happy that last year's controversial F1 title decider at least gave the FIA confidence to make the right decisions at the Italian GP. Sunday's race at Monza saw a Safety Car called late on but,...
SkySports
Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades
Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
SkySports
Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh
Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
SkySports
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall calls for more WSL games at bigger stadiums
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall is confident the new Barclays Women's Super League campaign can live up to expectations and deliver a high-quality product on the pitch, and has called for more WSL games to be played at bigger stadiums. After all English football fixtures were postponed last weekend as...
SkySports
Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City: Teemu Pukki double puts Canaries on course for victory
Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road. A double from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts, who closed the gap on leaders Sheffield United to a single point.
SkySports
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland helps Pep Guardiola's side come from behind to win late on
Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the prolific Norwegian's outrageous finish against his old club completed a dramatic turnaround as Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola's side had looked to be heading for Champions League defeat when Jude Bellingham...
SkySports
Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End
Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
