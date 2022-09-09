ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin for sombre vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral

The Queen’s children stood in solemn reflection as they guarded her coffin for a short vigil while some of the first members of the public filed past.The King, head bowed, returned to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with his sister the Princess Royal and brothers the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex a few hours after attending a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen’s coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at...
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Daily Mail

Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side

The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...

