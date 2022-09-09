Read full article on original website
Does the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Have Apple CarPlay?
Here's a look at the infotainment capabilities and features of the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, including whether or not it has Apple CarPlay. The post Does the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Have Apple CarPlay? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Promises to Fulfill a Promise Made in 2015 by the End of 2022
Tesla has become a household name by pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle innovation. Led by its outspoken and often controversial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla cars have demonstrated the speed and range possible for EVs. Despite the company’s success, it has struggled to meet one of its goals: self-driving cars. Elon Musk’s promises of autonomous Teslas have never proven true, but he has once again promised that this will be possible by the end of 2022. Should he be trusted?
Could Idaho Scientists Actually Be Onto Faster EV Charging for Electric Vehicles?
Could we be getting closer to a breakthrough that would reduce EV charging times for electric vehicles? The post Could Idaho Scientists Actually Be Onto Faster EV Charging for Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
We have the best used Nissan Frontier pickup truck years are 2018 and 2012, but the 2019 Nissan Frontier is worth avoiding. The post The Best Used Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Used Muscle Cars Faster Than a New Mustang GT
The Dodge Challenger 1320 and Chevrolet Camaro SS are two used muscle cars faster than a new Ford Mustang. However, they're not alone. The post 4 Used Muscle Cars Faster Than a New Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Won’t Believe the Cost for New Batteries in These Affordable EVs
With the prices of used EVs going down, what can you expect to pay for a new replacement battery? The post You Won’t Believe the Cost for New Batteries in These Affordable EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Should You Pay for a Pre-Owned Toyota Tundra?
Prices for a pre-owned Toyota Tundra range from $3,245 to $9,375 for the first generation and $6,995 to $32,998 for the second generation. It goes up to $50,000. The post How Much Should You Pay for a Pre-Owned Toyota Tundra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Fastest Production Mustang Ford Has Ever Made
The all new Ford Mustang debuts today. So let's look back at what has been the fastest production Mustang ever made. The post The Fastest Production Mustang Ford Has Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Great Alternatives to the Tesla Model Y Electric SUV
Are you not a huge fan of Tesla's style--or price? Here are some other EVs just as good. The post 3 Great Alternatives to the Tesla Model Y Electric SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Toyota Avalon Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon
For full-size sedan shoppers, here are three reasons to consider the 2022 Toyota Avalon over the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon! The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Toyota Avalon Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
We Need More Ford Maverick Competitors
The Ford Maverick has taken the truck segment by storm. And, we need more competitors. The post We Need More Ford Maverick Competitors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler?
The Recon is an all-new Jeep boasting open-air freedom and and EV drivetrain. So are the Wrangler's days numbered? The post Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want
Why would collectors pass on a rare classic 1969 Ford Mustang? We'll tell you. The post The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reliable Used Midsize SUVs That Retain the Most Value
These are the most reliable used midsize SUVs like the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Toyota 4Runner, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Ford Explorer. The post 5 Reliable Used Midsize SUVs That Retain the Most Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 4Runner: Hi Big Brother!
To help you decide which Toyota SUV is the best choice for you, we created this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Toyota 4Runner comparison. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 4Runner: Hi Big Brother! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition Worth Buying?
Check out the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, it's ready to tackle the wild. But is the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek worth it? The post Is the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The S550 Mustang Has 4 Advantages Over the Old S197
The newer S550 Mustang is on its way out, but it had several advantages over the old S197. For instance, the S550 packed more horsepower across its trim levels. The post The S550 Mustang Has 4 Advantages Over the Old S197 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AWD Ford Mustang: Is There an All-Wheel Drive Mustang?
If you want an AWD Ford Mustang, you might be out of luck. Ford doesn't build an AWD Mustang or have plans for an AWD S650. Shoppers have options, though. The post AWD Ford Mustang: Is There an All-Wheel Drive Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas remains mostly unchanged from last year's model, and that's a good thing. The post 4 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
