‘Big Brother’ Fans Believe the Season 24 Double Eviction Was the Best One Since Season 15

By Sarah Little
 5 days ago

Now, this is the classic Big Brother we all know and love. The Sept. 8 Big Brother 24 double eviction had everything that has made the game iconic in past seasons. There was a devastating jury segment, shocking blindside, targeting a big threat, exposing other players’ games, and a memorable exit. And fans were absolutely thrilled with how the night’s events played out.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 28 and the live feeds.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4Fks_0houmTS300
Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

A recap of the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction

During the first hour of the Big Brother 24 double eviction, viewers watched Terrance Higgins try to campaign to stay, a jury segment, and a new alliance form between Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, and Matthew Turner.

The jury segment didn’t take off until Kyle Capener arrived and informed Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, and Joseph Abdin about the racist comments he made regarding another Cookout forming. The three were shocked and expressed their anger and disappointment in Kyle.

The first live eviction sent Terrance packing by a 4-0 vote. After his interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, she informed the final six that it was double eviction night.

At the Head of Household competition, Turner came out on top. He nominated Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction. And at the Power of Veto competition, Monte won. He used the veto on Alyssa, and Turner nominated Michael in her place.

Before the vote, Michael gave a speech that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in Big Brother history. He threw Brittany under the bus for her messy gameplay and reassured Taylor Hale and Alyssa that he would target Monte and Turner if they kept him. Unfortunately for Michael, his plea didn’t work, and he was evicted from the Big Brother house by a 3-0 vote.

Before exiting, Michael said, “Everyone, please stay seated. I have one thing I would like to say,” and walked out the door.

Fans are raving over the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction

Following the Big Brother 24 double eviction, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the episode’s events. And most agree that it was an iconic and classic Big Brother episode.

“Best double eviction since [ Big Brother 15 ],” one Reddit user wrote. “ Michael throwing heat on Brittany was great to watch.”

Another person added, “Just watching her face drop and drop as he dragged her and her game. Just scorched earth.”

“That was 60 minutes of pure adrenaline for everyone in that house,” a fan commented. “Incredible to watch.”

Someone else said, “As much as I wanted to see Michael to win it, that shot had to get made. We all knew he had to be perfect to make it to the end. You can’t really blame Monte/Turner. Good game move, as much as this stings. Double evictions will bring out raw emotions; that’s what we saw there. Great TV.”

Who is the new HOH?

After the intense double eviction, Taylor, Alyssa, Monte, and Brittany competed in the Big Brother 24 week 10 HOH competition. The live feeds were down for hours, and when they returned, we knew why.

The houseguests participated in “Horror Fest.” It sounds similar to the Black Box competition, where players have to navigate a dark room and look for items. The four Big Brother 24 contestants competed individually, which is why it took so long.

Monte won the HOH with the best time, and he will nominate Brittany and Alyssa for eviction. This week seems pretty straightforward, but based on previous weeks, we know that anything can change in the Big Brother 24 house.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Veronica Hart
5d ago

I think it sucked, Michael deserved to win the game, he's the only one who was actually playing the game, don't care what loser wins now😡

