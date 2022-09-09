Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad
Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" To Drop Next Spring: Details
Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways are always been created. Jumpman knows that this is one of their most popular silhouettes, and they are never going to let the hype die down. Every single year, we get some incredible new sneakers, and that is most definitely going to be the case again in 2023 as numerous teasers have been shown off online. @zsneakerheadz has had the scoop on many of these offerings, including the "Washed Pink" model which can be seen down below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Congratulates Yung Miami On Her Award Nod: "I Told You!"
Though the status of Diddy and Yung Miami's relationship is never quite clear, it hasn't stopped the smitten couple from publicly expressing their love for each other as the world watches on. Over summer, fans were confused when videos of Bad Boy exec on a yacht with another woman made their rounds online. However, the noise began to settle after a clip surfaced of Diddy rubbing on the City Girl rapper as she danced on him, on stage in front of a live crowd.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyle Kuzma Wears Wild Dress On The Runway At New York Fashion Week
Kyle Kuzma has always had a mind for fashion. This has been obvious ever since he stepped into the NBA. Whenever he enters the arena before a game, he is typically wearing a pretty wild outfit, and fans are always excited to see what he will do next. Of course, Kuzma has his fair share of haters when it comes to his style, but for the most part, he rolls with the punches.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple Black" Drops This Month: Official Photos
Earlier today, we reported on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Triple Black." If you are a sneakerhead, then you know that pretty well every single sneaker has some sort of triple black version. This is because black is a shade that goes with pretty well everything, and fans can't help but purchase some all-black shoes for their collection. it is a sure thing as far as colorways go, and now, the Air Jordan 1 Low will also get the triple black treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Drops $50K On Private Jet To Attend Son's First Football Game
Offset has his hands full these days. He's currently revving up to drop new solo music following the release of the Baby Keem-produced "54321" and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, "CODE." And while there might be some tension between himself and Quality Control, he isn't allowing these headaches to prevent him from tending to his fatherly duties.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Black" Coming In 2023: First Look
One of the best sneakers ever created is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that has been around for 37 years now, and it only gets better with age. Fans of the shoe have been given a plethora of extraordinary colorways over the years, and these colorways are only growing more plentiful by the year. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand has some big plans for the AJ1 in 2023, which is only about three months away.
Comments / 0