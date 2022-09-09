Read full article on original website
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
U.K.・
Ukraine war – live: Zelensky hurt in car accident after visiting newly liberated city
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesperson said, but only suffered minor injuries.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The Ukrainian president travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used...
