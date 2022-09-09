ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

KIMA TV

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
City
Renton, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
City
Friday Harbor, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed. Working with NOAA and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, NTSB used sonar technology to...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to "agitated" man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Officials give update on Bolt Creek Fire

Peter Mongillo with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue gave an update on the Bolt Creek Fire on Good Day Seattle. The fire has burned about 7,600 acres as of Monday morning.
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SEATTLE, WA

