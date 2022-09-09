Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
MyNorthwest.com
2 dead at Montlake house fire after police standoff with armed person in crisis
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to reports of a fire on the 2200 block of 25th Ave. E. The Seattle Police Department is on the scene, reporting that an armed man in crisis is inside the burning home, along with another “injured person” who “may be inside the residence.”
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
q13fox.com
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed. Working with NOAA and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, NTSB used sonar technology to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
My Clallam County
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man
PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface...
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KOMO News
Snohomish County deputies say a man was shot in the head overnight in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot in the head in Snohomish County early Monday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault-with-a-weapon incident in the 100 block of 127th Street SE in Everett around 1:19 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
q13fox.com
Officials give update on Bolt Creek Fire
Peter Mongillo with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue gave an update on the Bolt Creek Fire on Good Day Seattle. The fire has burned about 7,600 acres as of Monday morning.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
Body of floatplane crash victim identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna
WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The Island County Coroner's office has confirmed the body discovered in Mutiny Bay on Sunday as 29-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Hanna, one of the 10 victims of the Sept. 4 floatplane crash. Dave von Beck, who is Hanna's father, shared a statement Tuesday:. "Our family...
