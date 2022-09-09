Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State
Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
wtaw.com
Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student
A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room
Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
Authorities release more information about Nacogdoches County standoff
NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Tuesday’s standoff. Authorities responded to a call about an individual making threats and suicidal statements. Deputies brought a SWAT team to the address and after a standoff, the individual was found dead in the residence. UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been […]
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Third Man On Charges Of Vehicle Burglaries And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
College Station police has arrested a third man who is accused of a pair of vehicle burglaries and engaging in organized criminal activity. 20 year old Cedric Dewayne Lewis of College Station joins 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams and 20 year old Frederick Parnell of Bryan of being accused of burglaries that took place last April.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES
Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
KBTX.com
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
Sheriff: East Texas man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing bank to pay for wedding ring
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to seven years in prison after robbing a bank to pay for a wedding ring, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2019 and accused of robbing a bank in Groveton. The man told the sheriff […]
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 300 Gulfgate Center Mall. Early reports are a Liberty County Deputy and another officer from an agency in Liberty County were working an extra job at the Doneraki Mexican Restaurant when a patron was asked to leave. That patron returned with a tire iron and was shot by one or both officers. The suspect is dead on the scene. The officers were not injured.
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
fox44news.com
Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
KBTX.com
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
fox44news.com
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
wtaw.com
Traffic Stop By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Leads To An Arrest For Possessing “Criminal Instruments” And Driving With An Invalid License With Three Convictions
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup last Friday during the noon hour for having an outdated tag and not having a front license plate. The arrest report also stated that the truck matches the description of one that was used in recent tire and wheel thefts. And...
KBTX.com
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
