Killer of Michigan woman missing for 33 years identified using genealogy technology
The killer of a Michigan woman, who was missing for 33 years, has been identified using genealogy technology, marking the first known time the science has been used to name both the victim and perpetrator in the same case, officials announced Tuesday. The body of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, was found...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Black historian: My group threatened, called N-word in Florida town infamous for racist attack
One of the state’s most prominent Black historians said he was targeted in a racially motivated altercation in Rosewood, a small North Florida city that was almost wiped off the map during infamous race riots a century ago. Dr. Marvin Dunn — a professor emeritus in psychology at Florida...
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
Immigrants land on Martha's Vineyard; Florida's DeSantis takes credit
Sept 14 (Reuters) - A group of immigrants landed on the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas.
