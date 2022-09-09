Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Daily Evergreen
Air quality worsens on the Palouse
As wildfires spread across the Northwest, the air quality in Pullman reached a high of 197 AQI Sunday, according to the Air Quality Index from the Washington State Department of Ecology. Air quality levels are a quarter higher than they were last week, peaking at 144 AQI on Tuesday. The...
KLEWTV
Evacuation order lifted for Orogrande
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office lifted the Level 3 "Go" evacuation order for the community of Orogrande on Sunday. There are no evacuation orders in place at this time. The road into Orogrande is still closed to public access and the Forest Area Closure remains in effect for safety reasons.
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
Work to Stabilize Slope Above US95 on White Bird Grade set to Begin Next Week
GRANGEVILLE - Rock scaling will begin Tuesday, September 20, at the top of White Bird Grade to stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. Work over the next several weeks will intermittently affect the highway. Scaling involves knocking down loose debris proactively, with rocks falling from the hillside down to...
KLEWTV
Prospect Fire is 100% contained
An update by the Idaho Department of Lands announced that the Prospect Fire near Harvard is completely contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area and complete the fireline rehabilitation process over the next couple of weeks. The public can expect to see smoke as internal fuels smolder. The Prospect...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
KHQ Right Now
Crews flushing out fire hydrants, water could be different color in Lewiston
As crews flush out fire hydrants throughout Lewiston, residents may see discoloration in their drinking water. The water is still safe to drink and can be cleared by running your tap.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: 2022 LC Valley 9/11 Memorial Procession
Area police and fire agencies participated in the annual silent emergency vehicle procession in the Lewis-Clark Valley on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The procession slowly passed valley fire stations with a flag lowering.
Pickup Rolls Down 125 Feet, Man Killed in Idaho County
RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man was killed on a back road Saturday in Idaho County when his pickup rolled down an embankment along the Salmon River. According to Idaho State Police, the driver had been negotiating American Bar Road in 1996 Ford F150 along the Salmon River, which is rocky and narrow. As he tried to negotiate around a rockslide the pickup slid off the road and down the embankment 125 feet to the river bank. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
KLEWTV
The Moscow School District is struggling with the school bus driver shortage
Nationwide, there are labor shortages in almost every aspect of the workforce. And like many school districts across the country, the Moscow School District doesn't have enough bus drivers. "We've had to reduce our routes," Superintendent of the Moscow School District, Dr. Greg Bailey, said. On August 17, two of...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Lenore Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Sunday Evening Crash
LENORE - Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Loop and Morning Star Lane in Lenore. Orofino Ambulance and Rescue were also dispatched. 54-year-old Shanon Lee, of Lenore, was the sole...
pullmanradio.com
Fund Setup To Help Deary Family Who Lost Home In Fire
A fund has been setup to help a Deary man and his family whose home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Dan Cochrane and his children lost their home in the blaze. An account has been set up at ICCU in Moscow to assist the family. Donation checks can be made out to the Dan Cochrane House Fire Fund and mailed to ICCU 525 West 3rd Street Moscow Idaho 83843. Donations can also be deposited at the bank by informing the teller that it’s for Dan Cochrane’s House Fire Fund.
Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment
SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife has yet to be identified
The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Moscow PD received a report Monday night that a man threatened a group of students with a knife on Paradise Path between the Student Rec Center and the university Steam Plant, near the LLC parking lot 14. The white man appeared to be 18-22...
uiargonaut.com
False bomb threat at the Theophilus Tower, UI freshman arrested
University of Idaho freshman Will Schimmelman was charged Wednesday for posting a false bomb threat on Yik Yak, stating that there was a bomb hidden at the Theophilus Tower. Schimmelman was charged with a felony for falsely reporting an explosive in a public or private place, making his first court appearance Thursday. During his first court appearance, the bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 22, 2022.
