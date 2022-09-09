ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A man wanted in the death of a man in downtown Fargo last month has been arrested in St. Paul. 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is charged with manslaughter and felony assault in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras. He was found dead on Aug. 14 in the 50 block of Broadway N.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO