fredericksburg.today

Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigate homicide in Stafford County

The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
fredericksburg.today

LISTEN: Town Talk/Children’s National-Fredericksburg

She says it’s a great partnership that involves such things as a clinic for a wide range of care along with an infusion center and more. Your donations to the yearly B101.5 Care-A-Thon continue to mean more services and staff are being added.
fredericksburg.today

UMW psychology grad to speak about veteran mental health

Robyn Shepardson wants more mental health care to be available for veterans. “They’ve experienced horrors of war that civilians cannot imagine,” said Shepardson, who earned a degree in psychology from the University of Mary Washington in 2005. “As a society, we owe it to those who have served to take good care of them when they leave the military.”
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Playoffs! FredNats take Game 1

Jackson Rutledge pitched eight shutout innings with six strikeouts, Sammy Infante had three hits and a two-run double, and the FredNats shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 in game one of the 2022 Carolina League North Championship Playoff series in front of 4,000+ fans in Fredericksburg. The FredNat defense was...
LYNCHBURG, VA

