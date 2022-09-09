Read full article on original website
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
County To Participate in New York State's Overdose Awareness Event
Residents Can Dispose of Expired or Unwanted Medications on Wednesday, September 14 and Thursday, September 15 at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Valhalla, NY) – On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity...
Community Watch Signs Go Up in Fairfield's Mary Katona Open Space After Drug Debris Found
Fairfield, CT - Community residents who live near the Mary Katona Open Space are watching!. After finding a significant amount of marijuana and vape debris in the Mary Katona Open Space, a parent who likes to take his young children hiking there contacted the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition for help. Fairfield CARES alerted the Fairfield Police, as well as the Holland Hill Elementary School Principal and their PTA president, to inform other families who live in the area.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Sacred Hands Wellness Center
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sacred Hands...
Training Training Sessions For Putnam's Youth Court To Begin
Putnam County Youth Bureau's YOUTH COURT For Putnam County Residents, Ages 12-19 Become involved in the community and make a difference in the lives of other. Observe local Courts proceedings as well as take a tour of the Putnam County SHeriff's Office and the Putnam County Jail. Earn 30+ hours...
Folks on Spokes & Step Forward Event Aims to Raise $50K for Local Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services
Bridges Healthcare’s annual Folks on Spokes & Step Forwardride and walk for mental health is scheduled for Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:00 am at Fowler Field in Milford. For over 30 years, hundreds of cyclists and walkers have come together to raise funds and awareness for local mental health and addiction recovery services.
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman Speaks to Safe Rides Student Volunteers
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman addressed 175 Wilton Safe Rides student volunteers at their training this past Sunday, September 11 at Wilton Family YMCA. Wilton Police explain, "Any student from Wilton High School (WHS) needing a ride home for any reason can call 203-834-CARE and a SafeRides student volunteer will be dispatched to safely drive the passenger home. All calls, names and destinations are kept completely confidential, with no questions asked."
Putnam County 2022 911 Memorial Ceremony in Pictures
On Sunday Evening, September 11, 2022, Putnam County residents braved the elements and came out to Spain Cornerstone Park in Carmel to pay their respects to the county residents that lost their lives 21 years ago in the horrific attacks on the World Trade Canter, The Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA.
Town of Southeast Drug Arrest
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Cabaret, a special theatre event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County on October 13 at Sterling Farms
Cabaret, a special event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County at Sterling Farms on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County is committed to ensuring children in our community have essential clothing to attend school. Cocktail Reception, 6:00 PM,...
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center
Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
Chabad of Putnam County High N+Holiday Services
Chabad of Putnam County, located in the heart of Carmel, invites you to join us for High Holiday Services. For reservations and location of services visit our website www.PutnamChabad.org or call 845.225.4770. HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES. Chabad of Putnam invites the community to its traditional High Holiday Services, where prayers are...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Posh Picnics CT
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Posh Picnics...
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy Fundaising Event Raises Record Breaking $306,000.00 for DMD
With a theme of Champions for a Cure – the Curran’s raised awareness and raised $306,000 of much-needed research dollars to find a cure for their son Conner and thousands of kids like him. The event was an opportunity for the community to have fun doing good. Scott...
Wilton Letter: Join me in Supporting Kim Healy and Toni Boucher
I'm endorsing Kim Healy and Toni Boucher in their individual campaigns. I believe they have the experience we need to represent Wilton in Hartford. The two things that I feel we need most from our legislators is to address the high tax burden and high cost of living in Connecticut. Kim and Toni’s private and public sector experience give them the tools necessary to be successful in fighting for us in these areas. When Toni previously represented many of us as State Senator she demonstrated this when she co-sponsored passage of a Senate balanced budget.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Casa Bella Roofing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Casa Bella...
Town of New Canaan completes disaster planning exercise
The Town of New Canaan last week completed a two-day disaster planning exercise, hosted by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), focused on emergency response and recovery from a simulated Category 3 Hurricane and its aftermath impacting New Canaan. The program was conducted by Preparedness Consulting & Training, International (PC&TI)...
Red Cross Helping Four People after Fires in Norwalk and Monroe
The American Red Cross is helping four people after two separate fires yesterday and today in Monroe and Norwalk. One family – two adults – one child after a fire yesterday on Moosehill Road, Monroe. One family – one adult after a fire today on France Street, Norwalk...
Wilton Letter: Support for Kim Healy in her run for State Representative
I am writing to support Kim Healy in her run for State Representative. I have known Kim for over 10 years, as our children grew up together in the Wilton Public Schools and played many youth sports together. Over the years, I have seen Kim give tirelessly, volunteering her expertise and time to a multitude of not-for-profit organizations in Fairfield County. I have seen first-hand, Kim’s genuine care, commitment and dedication to our community.
Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
