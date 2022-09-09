ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

Series I savings bonds, better known as I bonds, are offering a guaranteed 9.62% yield through October 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargepoint#Ira#Europe#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ev#Chargepoint Holdings
Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement

The Social Security Administration announces updates to the program each October. Come this time next month, seniors should have a better sense of what their benefits will look like in 2023.
Motley Fool

3 Ways for Retirees to Qualify for the Social Security Spousal Benefit

There are a variety of ways spouses can obtain Social Security benefits. But they must meet certain qualifications whether they are married or divorced.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?

Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

Aehr Test Systems has been a hot stock thanks to the electric vehicle market. An order from a new customer -- a top EV industry supplier -- has shares bucking the market sell-off today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?

Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday

A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

Oil prices were rising on Wednesday, pulling alternative-energy stocks up alongside them. In addition, Blink Charging announced its charging network is expanding (slightly) in Iowa. And both Plug Power and Bloom Energy could be benefiting from some analyst optimism about green hydrogen demand.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

The economic cycle has started to swing in a direction that's not favorable for advertising companies.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Crypto Falls on Inflation News. Will Crypto Winter Ever End?

A slight increase in inflation caused crypto prices to tumble. Crypto investors could find themselves in the cold for a while longer. Disappointing inflation data promoted fears that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Crypto prices fell across the board, as rate hikes are not good for crypto.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913.
