3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
Markets were higher as investors kept up their optimistic views from last week. August's inflation numbers are expected to be roughly flat or lower than July's figures. The figures play a key role in determining the cost-of-living adjustment that Social Security recipients will get in 2023.
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement
The Social Security Administration announces updates to the program each October. Come this time next month, seniors should have a better sense of what their benefits will look like in 2023.
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
3 Ways for Retirees to Qualify for the Social Security Spousal Benefit
There are a variety of ways spouses can obtain Social Security benefits. But they must meet certain qualifications whether they are married or divorced.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock.
What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?
Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market.
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today
Aehr Test Systems has been a hot stock thanks to the electric vehicle market. An order from a new customer -- a top EV industry supplier -- has shares bucking the market sell-off today.
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday
A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities.
Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization.
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year.
Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today
Oil prices were rising on Wednesday, pulling alternative-energy stocks up alongside them. In addition, Blink Charging announced its charging network is expanding (slightly) in Iowa. And both Plug Power and Bloom Energy could be benefiting from some analyst optimism about green hydrogen demand.
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why
The economic cycle has started to swing in...
Crypto Falls on Inflation News. Will Crypto Winter Ever End?
A slight increase in inflation caused crypto prices to tumble. Crypto investors could find themselves in the cold for a while longer. Disappointing inflation data promoted fears that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Crypto prices fell across the board, as rate hikes are not good for...
D-Wave Quantum Inc.
Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
