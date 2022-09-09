Many fantasy analysts will tell you to not overreact to Week 1 results with offensive players, and the same holds true for defensive streaming. Even though the Pittsburgh D/ST racked up seven sacks and three takeaways, I’m not convinced that they are on the same level as the Buffalo D/ST – who did the same. Did they outscore them for fantasy purposes in Week 1? Yes, of course, but Pittsburgh’s 26-point explosion also contained within it a pick-six (not a repeatable skill for a team defense) and a blocked kick (definitely a fluke rarity).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO