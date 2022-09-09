Read full article on original website
Prospect Fire is 100% contained
An update by the Idaho Department of Lands announced that the Prospect Fire near Harvard is completely contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area and complete the fireline rehabilitation process over the next couple of weeks. The public can expect to see smoke as internal fuels smolder. The Prospect...
VIDEO: 2022 LC Valley 9/11 Memorial Procession
Area police and fire agencies participated in the annual silent emergency vehicle procession in the Lewis-Clark Valley on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The procession slowly passed valley fire stations with a flag lowering.
Moscow Pathyways Commissioner Tour postponed due to air quality
Due to poor air quality, the Moscow Pathways Commission is postponing its 1st Annual Pedestrian Tour to Sep. 20 from 5:30 to 7 pm. The 0.4-mile roundtrip tour will begin at the Moscow School District Community Playfields at 1900 Joseph St, then walk to the observation area platform in Heron's Hideout Park and back.
The Moscow School District is struggling with the school bus driver shortage
Nationwide, there are labor shortages in almost every aspect of the workforce. And like many school districts across the country, the Moscow School District doesn't have enough bus drivers. "We've had to reduce our routes," Superintendent of the Moscow School District, Dr. Greg Bailey, said. On August 17, two of...
This week's Community Heroes: Roundup riders
LEWISTON, ID — During the opening ceremonies of the Lewiston Roundup, 40 young ladies, also known as the roundup riders, rode into the arena displaying flags of all of roundup’s sponsors. "You don't see that many horses, in an arena, at one time, doing what they do, ever,”...
GOP candidate meet & greet set for Oct. 11
The Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club is hosting a candidate Meet & Greet on October 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston, the group announced. Statewide and local candidates will be giving speeches and there will be a Q&A session. The event is...
Game of the Week: Lewiston vs. Clarkston
Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down this week's game of the week. It's the 132nd addition of the Battle of the Bridges between the Lewiston Bengals and the Clarkston Bantams.
