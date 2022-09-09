ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Going to new cheeseburger heights with Hi-Pointe Drive-In

ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate. It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.
Rally For Red October at Smoothie King – get a free 12oz Strawberry X-treme

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position to grab a playoff spot, and that’s our cue to grab a free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme from Smoothie King. Stop in all area stores to pick up your free smoothie on September 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can only get one per person, so don’t go crazy. Then grab more smoothies for the rest of our crew – especially the ones who like the coffee brew.
Raise a glass-it’s Ginworld Gin Week

St. Louis is home to a special place started by Natasha Bahrami, owner of Salve Osteria.
Wednesday Forecast

Ricky Proehl named to St. Louis' XFL coaching staff.
Free St. Louis Symphony Concert in Forest Park Wednesday

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is performing Wednesday night in Forest Park.
El Agave serves up fresh, spicy, and authentic Mexican Food

ST. LOUIS — El Agave will be just one of many businesses that will be featured at Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Hispanic Family Festival in Ferguson this Sunday. The owner of El Agave stops by our kitchen with beautifully made dishes of authentic Mexican Food. Find the at...
Tim’s Travels: Landscape and eat it too

ST. LOUIS – Lose your lawn, gain a garden. The owners of Custom Foodscaping showed people how to kill their lawns and put them in gardens that are eco-friendlier and more useful to you and others.
Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping

ST. LOUIS – It’s the season for a refresh on the outside that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out. If you are seeing more wrinkles or just look tired, theirs is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a spring or summer spruce up0.
DroneFOX: Peabody building

A beautiful look at the Peabody building in downtown St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
St. Louis City SC team store is officially open

Major League Soccer's newest team, St. Louis City SC, now has a team store open for business.
Amazon workers protest taking place in St. Peters Wednesday

Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
Special edition St. Louis CITY SC shoes drop Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC’s MLS Adidas Ultraboost x COPA shoes drop Tuesday in the app. They will be available for pickup at the in-stadium team store, CITY Goods. The matchday team store is located at the southwest corner of Centene Stadium at Market and 21st. CITY Goods is the temporary spot for special releases until construction is done on the full-scale team store, CITY Pavillion.
Chaifetz Arena hosts Meal Pack For 9/11 Day

Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Monday to help pack meal bags to benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
The House of Routine gave us a better routine look at working out

ST. LOUIS – What’s the best fitness routine for you?. Well, the one you can stick to and love. I mean why be miserable working out? Life is hard enough and we are meant to live with joy. Justin Crawford gave us a little help at re-framing our minds to start, stick with and be successful at working out.
St. Louis Walk/Run For Recovery to celebrate National Recovery Month

For over 50 years, we've helped people recover their lives from drug and alcohol addiction.
