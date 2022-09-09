Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 12th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight: A third wildfire has been added to the fires burning above Lake Wenatchee. Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires and A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him.
ncwlife.com
Stevens Pass likely to remain closed through today by wildfire
Stevens Pass remains closed and the town of Index under Level 3 – get out now – evacuation notices today as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow after first being reported early Saturday morning north of Skykomish. The fire has burned more than 7,600 acres of timber...
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
ncwlife.com
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that they will...
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
q13fox.com
Evacuations still in place for Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 mandatory evacuations have been issued in areas near Skykomish as firefighters and other agencies battle the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Sunday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says around 50% of people asked to evacuate have actually done so. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee sweeps Eastmont in volleyball
We broadcast our first volleyball match of the season last night here on the NCWLIFE Channel with Eastmont hosting Wenatchee. Wenatchee came out on top in three games over Eastmont 25-17, 18 and 13. Eric Granstrom was courtside with the play-by-play…. Here are the rest of the scores from a...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ncwlife.com
Prep Football Week-2 Roundup
Heading back to Friday in prep football, it was not a good night for our local 4-A schools. For the second week in a row, Eastmont lost by the same score of 14-to-13, this time to Timberline. Wenatchee was blown out by Mount Baker 42-14. Moses Lake held its ground before falling to Kamiakin 36-29.
Police Searching for 4-Year-Old who Went Missing Saturday Evening in Yakima Area
Yakima Police say 4-year-old Lucian was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima. In an update on Saturday evening, Yakima's Police Chief said the child was reported missing after being last seen playing in the park. Drones and bloodhounds were being utilized in the initial search on Saturday night.
ncwlife.com
Cougars post upset win while Huskies dominate at home
It was a good weekend for all but one Washington team Saturday in college football. Washington State came from behind to beat 19th-ranked Wisconsin 17-14. Washington overcame the smoke in Seattle to blast Portland State 52-to-6. Eastern Washington got a spankin’ from Oregon 70-to-14. Central Washington defended the home turf...
