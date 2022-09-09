ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Penn State fencing coach on leave after lawsuit from former member

By Rian Bossler
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn state announced that fencing Head Coach Maestro Weislaw “Wes” Glon has been placed on paid leave after he was sued by a former member of the fencing team.

Glon was accused by Penn State Fencer Zara Moss of emotionally and psychologically abusing her during her three years with the program. The university’s decision comes after USA Fencing also imposed restrictions on Glon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former member of women's PSU fencing team files abuse lawsuit

Moss was a member of the fencing team from 2017 to 2021 and claimed Glon began abusing her as early as her freshman year. The former competitor claimed Glon repeatedly made comments about her weight and accused her of faking her injuries.

She also said the coach would force her to fence against him without equipment and sustained bruises and scars that lasted over a year, according to the lawsuit.

Between March and April 2021, Moss had two separate meetings with school officials to report Glon but claimed she never heard back from anyone at Penn State.

The university and Glon are facing multiple allegations including sexual harassment and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

