Sept. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, Russians set fire to Moscow in an effort to keep out Napoleon and his invading French troops. In 1954, the famous scene in which Marilyn Monroe is shown laughing as her skirt is blown up by a blast of air from a subway vent was shot during the filming of The Seven Year Itch. The scene infuriated her husband, Joe DiMaggio, who felt it was exhibitionist. The couple divorced a short time later.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO