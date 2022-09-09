Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff

Benjamin Jamal Washington Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery.

Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for escape from the agency’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Washington was out on pre-trial release for a violation of probation after a robbery and allowed his GPS monitoring device to run out of battery, tampered with it, and failed to notify corrections staff, according to the sheriff.

Washington (pictured above) was described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 140 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information about Washington or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. First Class Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78072 or emailing Warren.Forinah@stmarysmd.com.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.