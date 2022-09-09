ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
Benjamin Jamal Washington Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery.

Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for escape from the agency’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Washington was out on pre-trial release for a violation of probation after a robbery and allowed his GPS monitoring device to run out of battery, tampered with it, and failed to notify corrections staff, according to the sheriff.

Washington (pictured above) was described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 140 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information about Washington or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. First Class Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78072 or emailing Warren.Forinah@stmarysmd.com.

Guest
5d ago

what is a pre-trial release on a probation violation? that means he had already violated his probation, did the same thing while on parole, and they STILL put him back on the streets... Maryland is a democratic dump

on the spot
4d ago

How does any of this make me and my family feel safe? People, do your jobs. This young man is a problem to those around him. Lock him up and keep him from harming others. He's too young to throw away, teach him a skill that will make him money so he will have a great future.

kenneth collins
5d ago

violation give him the jail time instead, easy fix there.

Daily Voice

