ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
altoday.com

Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects

Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
DOTHAN, AL
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geneva County, AL
Houston County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Coffee County, AL
Government
Houston County, AL
Coronavirus
Geneva County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Health
County
Coffee County, AL
State
Alabama State
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
Coffee County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.”  Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better

At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiregrass#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wdhn.com

Commissioners approve budget for the upcoming fiscal year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commissioners approved a $63.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. $1.5 million dollars from the budget has been delegated to go to volunteer fire and volunteer fire and rescue units in Houston County. The Houston County Commission approved its budget for...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit

It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month. Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Commission approves $5 sanitation rate increase

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a $5 increase for Houston County customers on their sanitation rates. It is set to take effect on November 1st, this will be the first the first sanitation increase in years. “We haven’t increased the sanitation rate in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Southeast Health wants to receive additional property taxes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health plans to collect additional property taxes that voters approved long ago for the hospital and its vast medical care network. The hospital is seeking a 1.5 mil increase that would bring the amount it receives to four mils. A mill is one dollar per...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy