Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
altoday.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
utv44.com
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.” Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
Bham Now
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Law-enforcement spat, human trafficking bust, dying greens: Down in Alabama
If you know anything about golf, you know that the best courses pay a lot of attention to the condition of their greens. For example, it turns out they get really bent out of shape when you throw down your putter in disgust on their greens. So never do that.
WAFF
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
wdhn.com
Commissioners approve budget for the upcoming fiscal year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commissioners approved a $63.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. $1.5 million dollars from the budget has been delegated to go to volunteer fire and volunteer fire and rescue units in Houston County. The Houston County Commission approved its budget for...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
WSFA
Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
wtvy.com
Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month. Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves $5 sanitation rate increase
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a $5 increase for Houston County customers on their sanitation rates. It is set to take effect on November 1st, this will be the first the first sanitation increase in years. “We haven’t increased the sanitation rate in...
wtvy.com
Southeast Health wants to receive additional property taxes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health plans to collect additional property taxes that voters approved long ago for the hospital and its vast medical care network. The hospital is seeking a 1.5 mil increase that would bring the amount it receives to four mils. A mill is one dollar per...
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
