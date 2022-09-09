Read full article on original website
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
Markets were higher as investors kept up their optimistic views from last week. August's inflation numbers are expected to be roughly flat or lower than July's figures. The figures play a key role in determining the cost-of-living adjustment that Social Security recipients will get in 2023.
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement
The Social Security Administration announces updates to the program each October. Come this time next month, seniors should have a better sense of what their benefits will look like in 2023.
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary
Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach.
Bristol Myers Squibb Is a Must-Own Stock Right Now. Here's Why.
The 2022 bear market has squashed investor interest in speculative growth stocks. Companies with solid revenue streams, elite shareholder rewards programs, and recession-proof businesses have been the one bright spot in this rough equity market. With fundamentals squarely in focus, Bristol Myers Squibb stock appears well on its way toward...
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
Stimulus Update: 5 Must-Know Facts About a Fourth Stimulus Check
Having this knowledge will help you better understand the chance for more federal stimulus. Another stimulus check likely won't be provided on the national level until after the election. If economic conditions worsen, another payment could be possible when the new Congress is sworn in. Many states are currently issuing...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock.
What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?
Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market.
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Tesla's valuation suggests it is the biggest carmaker on the planet, by a wide margin. AMC's stock is worth more today than it was prior to the pandemic, even though the business is still struggling. B&G Foods has a lot of leverage to manage, which limits flexibility during hard times.
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization.
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year.
Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday
Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks.
Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday
The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed.
Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today
Rumble, the entity that is to be merged into the SPAC, has nominated six people for the post-merger board of directors. That list is topped by Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski.
