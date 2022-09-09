ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
Motley Fool

We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement

The Social Security Administration announces updates to the program each October. Come this time next month, seniors should have a better sense of what their benefits will look like in 2023.
Motley Fool

How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary

Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach.
Motley Fool

Bristol Myers Squibb Is a Must-Own Stock Right Now. Here's Why.

The 2022 bear market has squashed investor interest in speculative growth stocks. Companies with solid revenue streams, elite shareholder rewards programs, and recession-proof businesses have been the one bright spot in this rough equity market. With fundamentals squarely in focus, Bristol Myers Squibb stock appears well on its way toward...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 5 Must-Know Facts About a Fourth Stimulus Check

Another stimulus check likely won't be provided on the national level until after the election. If economic conditions worsen, another payment could be possible when the new Congress is sworn in. Many states are currently issuing...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock.
Motley Fool

What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?

Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market.
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

Tesla's valuation suggests it is the biggest carmaker on the planet, by a wide margin. AMC's stock is worth more today than it was prior to the pandemic, even though the business is still struggling. B&G Foods has a lot of leverage to manage, which limits flexibility during hard times.
Motley Fool

Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?

Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money.
Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization.
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year.
Motley Fool

Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday

The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed.
Motley Fool

Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

Rumble, the entity that is to be merged into the SPAC, has nominated six people for the post-merger board of directors. That list is topped by Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski.
