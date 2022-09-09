ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs Raiders rally, beat Gobblers

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 5 days ago

The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team took the Mille Lacs Raiders to a decisive fifth game in the season opener Aug. 30 at Onamia before dropping the final set 15-5 and losing 3-2.

Aitkin took a 2-1 set lead going into the fourth set but the Raiders rallied to win 25-15 to even the match setting up the finale. Bailie O’Neil led the Gobblers with eight kills, while Teagan Piecek and Kendall Ratz each had four with Brooke Zubke, Hannah Jones and Emma Ostrowski each adding two. Ratz and Jones each had three blocks while Piecek added two, Maddie Hamilton had 11 set assists and Abby Palm had 10 and Jessica Much had one. Piecek, Much and Palm all had a pair of aces and Kenzie Hamilton added one. Much had 19 digs, Kenzie Hamilton had 10, Ostrowski had nine, Maddie Hamilton had eight, Piecek had three, Zubke added two, and O’Neil and Palm each had one.

Aitkin hosts Staples/Motley in the home opener Thursday, Sept.15.

Aitkin 25 13 25 16 5

Mille Lacs 20 25 22 25 15

Aitkin Independent Age

Public meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31 for future Hwy. 210 Brainerd project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd Lakes Community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project. The public is welcome to participate in any of these opportunities: • Public meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m....
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor child sustains life threatening injuries in rollover

On September 5, Ernest VanderMey, a 3-year-old boy from McGregor was involved in a rollover on Hwy. 210 in McGregor. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. An infant, Elsy VanderMey and 31-year-old Sally VanderMey, also from McGregor were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sally was driving a GMC Sierra pulling a Bobcat when the vehicle lost control, entered the north ditch and came to rest on it’s roof near 230th Avenue, Jevne Township. All were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, the airbag did not deploy. The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire and Ambulance and North Memoiral Air Care.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

White Pine Show features special family history

Family lore shapes us, inspires us, and sometimes strengthens our wills to change our stars. Sometimes it’s lost to the sands of time and it takes dedication to unearth it once again. Sometimes, after years of searching and only remembering, it takes some good, old fashioned luck for a family relic to reveal itself and be returned. That’s the case for John Langenbach and his family. John Langenbach and his wife, Nancy, are the coordinators of the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show, an annual...
FINLAYSON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Johnson honored with quilt

Earlier this summer, Rod Johnson (Navy), Aitkin Class of 1971, shown with wife, Carol, received his Quilt of Valor. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. Quilts for the Class of 1971 were pieced and bound by classmates, Gloria Paulbeck and Julie Hansen.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

CMCA 23rd annual Beef Show held

The Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association’s 23rd annual Beef Show was held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds July 9 to conclude the Aitkin County Fair livestock shows with 43 youth exhibiting from around the state. Results: Commercial Beef Heifer – Grand Champion, Alayna Hustad, Milaca; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright. Registered Beef Heifer (other breeds) – Grand,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Will the McGregor School building be ready on time?

A school start update was discussed at the McGregor School Board work session Monday, Aug. 8. The school building updates are still in progress, and the board would like to see the elementary portion of the building completed as soon as possible so that rooms can be reassembled in preparation for students returning next month. McGregor Community Education typically holds a KinderKamp session for all incoming kindergarten students in August...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Political candidates for Aitkin County state and local elections

For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional offices, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races. Here is a look at who will be on the ballot. Governor and lieutenant governor Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (G-LC), James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (LMN), Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (R), Tim Walz and Peggy...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
