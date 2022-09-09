Mille Lacs Raiders rally, beat Gobblers

The Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team took the Mille Lacs Raiders to a decisive fifth game in the season opener Aug. 30 at Onamia before dropping the final set 15-5 and losing 3-2.

Aitkin took a 2-1 set lead going into the fourth set but the Raiders rallied to win 25-15 to even the match setting up the finale. Bailie O’Neil led the Gobblers with eight kills, while Teagan Piecek and Kendall Ratz each had four with Brooke Zubke, Hannah Jones and Emma Ostrowski each adding two. Ratz and Jones each had three blocks while Piecek added two, Maddie Hamilton had 11 set assists and Abby Palm had 10 and Jessica Much had one. Piecek, Much and Palm all had a pair of aces and Kenzie Hamilton added one. Much had 19 digs, Kenzie Hamilton had 10, Ostrowski had nine, Maddie Hamilton had eight, Piecek had three, Zubke added two, and O’Neil and Palm each had one.

Aitkin hosts Staples/Motley in the home opener Thursday, Sept.15.

Aitkin 25 13 25 16 5

Mille Lacs 20 25 22 25 15