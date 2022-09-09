Read full article on original website
Vicksburg’s Mary Margaret Edney named ERDC Chief of Public Affairs
Vicksburg native Mary Margaret Edney officially began her new role as Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Monday. Edney, who has worked at ERDC for the last eight years, said the highlight of her role has been learning about the amazing work that happens behind ERDC’s gates and sharing it with the public.
Anchuca Mansion purchased by sixth-generation Vicksburg couple
Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership for the first time in more than 20 years. Anna Kate Doiron and Sam Andrews, both sixth-generation Vicksburgers, have purchased Anchuca Historic Mansion and Inn from Tom Pharr. The sale was made possible through a financing agreement between the couple, Pharr, and Delta Bank of Vicksburg.
Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
Ralph Dowe
Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
Mary E. Griggs
Ms. Mary E. Griggs passed away on September 3, 2022, in Leesburg, VA at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Vicksburg, Mary leaves behind a strong legacy of service and devotion to others. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Funeral Services celebrating...
Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin
Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
