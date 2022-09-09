Vicksburg native Mary Margaret Edney officially began her new role as Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Monday. Edney, who has worked at ERDC for the last eight years, said the highlight of her role has been learning about the amazing work that happens behind ERDC’s gates and sharing it with the public.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO