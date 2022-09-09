ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg’s Mary Margaret Edney named ERDC Chief of Public Affairs

Vicksburg native Mary Margaret Edney officially began her new role as Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Monday. Edney, who has worked at ERDC for the last eight years, said the highlight of her role has been learning about the amazing work that happens behind ERDC’s gates and sharing it with the public.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post File Sept. 14, 1992-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mr. and Mrs. Blaine...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Portable water boxes donated to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Anchuca Mansion purchased by sixth-generation Vicksburg couple

Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership for the first time in more than 20 years. Anna Kate Doiron and Sam Andrews, both sixth-generation Vicksburgers, have purchased Anchuca Historic Mansion and Inn from Tom Pharr. The sale was made possible through a financing agreement between the couple, Pharr, and Delta Bank of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Churches join together to donate water to Jackson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
TUPELO, MS
Phys.org

Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says

While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Ralph Dowe

Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mary E. Griggs

Ms. Mary E. Griggs passed away on September 3, 2022, in Leesburg, VA at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Vicksburg, Mary leaves behind a strong legacy of service and devotion to others. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Funeral Services celebrating...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin

Mrs. Jewel Mae Haggard Lumpkin passed away at Merit Health River Region on September 8, 2022, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Haggard and Mary Ellis Haggard; her husband, Jessie Lumpkin Sr.; two grandchildren, Justin Harris Sr. and Clifton Lumpkin Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
JACKSON, MS
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS

