Healthcare Solutions Holdings to invest $68M to construct an Arizona ASC, medical complexes
Healthcare Solutions Holdings has entered an agreement with Keith Zacher, MD, and his speciality group to invest $68 million in the opening of an ASC and 10 advance care medical complexes near Phoenix. The teams are currently looking for the best locations for the centers, which are expected to open...
Hawaii pain physician sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on 38 charges
Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being found guilty in April on 38 counts of opioid distribution, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sept. 13. Dr. Puana distributed more than 7,810 oxycodone 30mg pills to his friends so they could sell it...
5 physicians plead guilty to drug crimes connected to pain clinic
Five physicians pleaded guilty to drug charges connected to a purported pain management clinic with locations in Virginia and West Virginia, the Justice Department said Sept. 12. Hitech Opioid Pharmacovigilance Expertise Clinic-associated physicians William Earley, DO; Brian Gullett, DO; Roswell Lowry, MD; Vernon Stanley, MD; and Mark Clarkson, DO, each...
