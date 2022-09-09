ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii pain physician sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on 38 charges

Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being found guilty in April on 38 counts of opioid distribution, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sept. 13. Dr. Puana distributed more than 7,810 oxycodone 30mg pills to his friends so they could sell it...
HAWAII STATE
5 physicians plead guilty to drug crimes connected to pain clinic

Five physicians pleaded guilty to drug charges connected to a purported pain management clinic with locations in Virginia and West Virginia, the Justice Department said Sept. 12. Hitech Opioid Pharmacovigilance Expertise Clinic-associated physicians William Earley, DO; Brian Gullett, DO; Roswell Lowry, MD; Vernon Stanley, MD; and Mark Clarkson, DO, each...
VIRGINIA STATE

