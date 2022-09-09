Advanced Maternal Rage | Fun Mom Band | Rubies on Five Points, Durham | Sep. 15, 9 p.m. Why do people start theater groups? For Beth Brody, it was the largely ignored fact that institutional mental health care has worsened significantly in the United States since the 1960s. For David Berberian, it was noticing that independent theater had no steady home in Durham in recent years, and Naomi Kraut just needed something—anything—to help her cope with being a mom homeschooling her kids in a pandemic.

DURHAM, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO