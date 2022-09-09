Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle Tribune
Related
Backtalk: That'd be one of the things Durham doesn't need most
Last week for the web, Lena Geller reported on a developer’s unsolicited proposal to purchase a city-owned parking deck for $5 million, with plans to build a 32-story apartment tower in its place. Durham City Council members pushed back on the plan, even though the developer offered to contribute $650,000 to the city’s affordable housing fund. Readers on Facebook had a lot of thoughts about this story.
After Prison, Individualized Re-entry Plans are Cutting Recidivism
Kitendo Smith has a job at NC State University. He rides the bus to work and anywhere else he needs to go. He is living independently in his own space in Wake County. It’s a dream for Smith who three months ago didn’t know this life was possible.
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Immigrant Groups Skeptical of Former Wake Sheriff's New Stance On 287(g) Program
During Donnie Harrison’s tenure as Wake County sheriff from 2002 to 2018, he embraced the 287(g) program, a controversial initiative that allowed his deputies to enforce certain federal immigration laws. Now, as a candidate looking to be sheriff once again, he says he won’t reinstate the program. “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Q&A with a Planet Fitness Strike Organizer
Devine Evans didn’t intentionally synchronize his strike with Labor Day, but when the holiday came four days after he walked out of his workplace, he celebrated in the only way that made sense: standing in his employer’s parking lot and exercising his right to organize. Evans, a 22-year-old...
Durham Hosting “ShotSpotter” Community Forums Starting This Weekend
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. This weekend the City of Durham will host the first of at least four community forums on the use of ShotSpotter technology to reduce crime. ShotSpotter is a controversial tool used by police departments across the country to reduce gun violence....
Walltown Residents Air Grievances Over Northgate Mall Redevelopment
Residents of Durham’s Walltown neighborhood reiterated their demand for an equitable redevelopment of Northgate Mall during a community meeting last Saturday, facing off with attorneys for the mall’s new owner who touted the project as a “facelift” and blamed Duke University for the proposal’s lack of residential space.
cbs17
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
Roxboro man beaten, left for dead; 2 charged with murder, police say
A man was attacked and left for dead on a sidewalk, according to Roxboro Police. Two people are now in custody. A third suspect is on the run.
New Theater Companies Give Durham a Groundswell of New Growth
Advanced Maternal Rage | Fun Mom Band | Rubies on Five Points, Durham | Sep. 15, 9 p.m. Why do people start theater groups? For Beth Brody, it was the largely ignored fact that institutional mental health care has worsened significantly in the United States since the 1960s. For David Berberian, it was noticing that independent theater had no steady home in Durham in recent years, and Naomi Kraut just needed something—anything—to help her cope with being a mom homeschooling her kids in a pandemic.
Emancipate NC Officials Call on Durham Council to Pay Darryl Howard $6 Million
Officials with a statewide agency that advocates for criminal justice reform this week called on Durham city council members to pay Darryl Howard the $6 million a federal grand jury awarded to him after he was wrongly convicted and spent more than two decades in prison for two murders he did not commit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
QueenBurger Opens in Durham This Week
The owners of Queeny’s and Kingfisher Cocktail Bar will complete their triple crown of Durham’s restaurant scene this week with the launch of QueenBurger, a successful pandemic-era pop-up set to reopen Thursday, September 15, in its own brick-and-mortar spot on American Tobacco Campus. Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker...
Durham chip manufacturer plans $5B expansion in Chatham County
A Durham silicon chip manufacturer announced plans for a major expansion to Chatham County.
Darryl Howard Asks Durham City Council to Reconsider Paying Him $6 Million Awarded by Grand Jury
Darryl Howard was wrongly convicted in 1995 and spent decades in prison for two murders he did not commit. Early Thursday afternoon, Howard implored city council members to revisit their decision to not honor a federal jury’s decision last year to pay him $6 million for the wrongful conviction.
North Hills Rezoning Still Stalled After Hours of Debate
Debate at a Raleigh city council meeting this week deteriorated into a heated argument as council members again considered whether to approve or deny a rezoning request brought by Kane Realty. The real estate company asked the city council back in July to allow them to build 12-, 30-, and...
Guilford County Couple Says Well-Known Retired Durham Judge Wrongfully Evicted Them
Guilford County couple Joseph Wooten and Erica Bishop looked forward to getting married this year. But the lovestruck couple’s dreams of marital union turned into a financial nightmare when Jim Hardin Jr., a former Durham County district attorney and retired superior court judge, filed a complaint in superior court claiming they owed him nearly a quarter of a million dollars after he evicted them from a commercial building he owns.
Fall Arts Preview: Ten North Carolina Titles to Look Out For
If you’ve fallen behind on your reading goals for the year, now’s the perfect time to catch up. Not only are there plenty of highly anticipated books coming out in September and October, ranging from novels to memoirs and biographies, but an exciting number of them are by authors based in or around the Triangle.
Google Workers in Durham Join Protest Against Contract With Israeli Government
A cadre of Google employees and their supporters gathered outside of their offices this week in downtown Durham to demand the high tech company drop its $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with Amazon to provide the Israeli government and military with surveillance resources and other services. At the heart of...
Backtalk: Shame on the INDY
Last week for print, Jasmine Gallup reported on a series of towers planned for North Hills that’s drawing consternation from neighbors. Readers had thoughts. “Great story,” wrote reader Kareem Starks on Facebook. “It covered the complexity of the issue with different views from different stakeholders.”. And here’s...
indyweeknc
NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0