ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Backtalk: That'd be one of the things Durham doesn't need most

Last week for the web, Lena Geller reported on a developer’s unsolicited proposal to purchase a city-owned parking deck for $5 million, with plans to build a 32-story apartment tower in its place. Durham City Council members pushed back on the plan, even though the developer offered to contribute $650,000 to the city’s affordable housing fund. Readers on Facebook had a lot of thoughts about this story.
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
indyweeknc

Q&A with a Planet Fitness Strike Organizer

Devine Evans didn’t intentionally synchronize his strike with Labor Day, but when the holiday came four days after he walked out of his workplace, he celebrated in the only way that made sense: standing in his employer’s parking lot and exercising his right to organize. Evans, a 22-year-old...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Walltown Residents Air Grievances Over Northgate Mall Redevelopment

Residents of Durham’s Walltown neighborhood reiterated their demand for an equitable redevelopment of Northgate Mall during a community meeting last Saturday, facing off with attorneys for the mall’s new owner who touted the project as a “facelift” and blamed Duke University for the proposal’s lack of residential space.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham Police#Shot Spotter#Dpd
indyweeknc

New Theater Companies Give Durham a Groundswell of New Growth

Advanced Maternal Rage | Fun Mom Band | Rubies on Five Points, Durham | Sep. 15, 9 p.m. Why do people start theater groups? For Beth Brody, it was the largely ignored fact that institutional mental health care has worsened significantly in the United States since the 1960s. For David Berberian, it was noticing that independent theater had no steady home in Durham in recent years, and Naomi Kraut just needed something—anything—to help her cope with being a mom homeschooling her kids in a pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
indyweeknc

QueenBurger Opens in Durham This Week

The owners of Queeny’s and Kingfisher Cocktail Bar will complete their triple crown of Durham’s restaurant scene this week with the launch of QueenBurger, a successful pandemic-era pop-up set to reopen Thursday, September 15, in its own brick-and-mortar spot on American Tobacco Campus. Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

North Hills Rezoning Still Stalled After Hours of Debate

Debate at a Raleigh city council meeting this week deteriorated into a heated argument as council members again considered whether to approve or deny a rezoning request brought by Kane Realty. The real estate company asked the city council back in July to allow them to build 12-, 30-, and...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Guilford County Couple Says Well-Known Retired Durham Judge Wrongfully Evicted Them

Guilford County couple Joseph Wooten and Erica Bishop looked forward to getting married this year. But the lovestruck couple’s dreams of marital union turned into a financial nightmare when Jim Hardin Jr., a former Durham County district attorney and retired superior court judge, filed a complaint in superior court claiming they owed him nearly a quarter of a million dollars after he evicted them from a commercial building he owns.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Fall Arts Preview: Ten North Carolina Titles to Look Out For

If you’ve fallen behind on your reading goals for the year, now’s the perfect time to catch up. Not only are there plenty of highly anticipated books coming out in September and October, ranging from novels to memoirs and biographies, but an exciting number of them are by authors based in or around the Triangle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Shame on the INDY

Last week for print, Jasmine Gallup reported on a series of towers planned for North Hills that’s drawing consternation from neighbors. Readers had thoughts. “Great story,” wrote reader Kareem Starks on Facebook. “It covered the complexity of the issue with different views from different stakeholders.”. And here’s...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy