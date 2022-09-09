Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was hurt after being involved in a car accident.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The Ukrainian president suffered minor injuries and the cause of the accident is being investigated. Mr Zelensky travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used...

ACCIDENTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO