Relationships

SheKnows

News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show

These are just two more reasons why you should make the switch. Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

First Look at Young & Restless/Bold & Beautiful Crossover: A Second Agenda Puts Several Forresters On Nikki’s Must-See List

Fans of Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless are eagerly anticipating the crossover event in September that will see Nikki Newman make the trek from Wisconsin to Los Angeles in hopes of digging up dirt on her nemesis, Diane Jenkins. And while Nikki’s daughter Victoria was horrified by her plans to visit Deacon Sharpe, we can assure her that not all of the visit will involve their shady ex.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Responds to the Naughty Taylor Note That Was Never Supposed to Make It On Screen

Inquiring minds want to know. Those who watched the Friday, September 9, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful probably didn’t think anything of it when Taylor was sitting behind the desk in the main office at Forrester, having left a note for Ridge on the laptop. However, one fan, Karen, wanted to know exactly what that note entailed and received one heck of a funny shock after zooming in on the writing.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shake-Up: Big Changes Are Going to Make It Feel Like a New — and Improved? — Show

Who knew that Genoa City could even have earthquakes?. If you’ve been a bit frustrated with The Young and the Restless recently, you’re not alone. We, too, have lamented everything from Nick’s lack of a love life to Jack’s treatment of Phyllis, from the never-ending job-switches-as-storylines to the wasting of potentially pivotal characters. (Hey, Ashland!) But that isn’t just fall that’s in the air, it’s change.
GENOA CITY, WI
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’

They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Michael Would Do Well to Heed Chad Duell’s Advice

Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it. General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

A Dad Is Fuming Over Having to Care for His Sick Child at Night & Reddit Is Actually On His Side

A couple is clashing over nighttime parenting duties and Reddit has chosen sides. The mom took to the “AITA” forum to share their story, beginning with the background that both parents work full-time — but with slightly different schedules. She tends to work weekends, with one day off during the week. “For September and October I will probably work 2-3 weekends each month,” she wrote. “I know this puts a lot of extra childcare on my husband and he’s let me know numerous times that he doesn’t like this aspect of my job because it limits his free time so much....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Unpacks the Young & Restless Crossover That Could Throw Open a Pandora’s Box for Both Shows

Deacon’s got some unfinished business to address. It’s the crossover that was inevitable from the moment Diane showed up alive on Young & Restless with the news that Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon helped her fake her death — and set Nikki up to take the fall! As if the blonde was just going to let that slide from the man she once called “husband!” Not a chance in hell.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

All the Times Meghan Markle Has Gotten Candid About the Joys and Challenges of Parenting

Meghan Markle wears many hats. She’s a former Duchess, actress, activist, podcast host and mom to two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The multi-hyphenate 41-year-old has dived headfirst into her role as parent, navigating all the incredible parts (she’s called being a mom “magic”!) and the tumultuous ones, including trying to privately raising her kids in the glare of the public spotlight — especially lately, with Queen Elizabeth’s death turning all eyes to the British monarchy and everyone associated with it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Turns Up the Heat On a Feud to Rival Victor and Jack’s — and ‘It Could Get Even Worse’

Maybe it’s time Genoa City’s boardrooms started being soundproofed?. The writing was on the wall the minute The Young and the Restless’ Nate went to work with Devon at Chancellor-Winters. Although the latter had forgiven the former for sleeping with his then-girlfriend Elena, and the former had forgiven the latter for throwing the punch that had ended his medical career, neither of them had quite forgotten. So as Nate has tried to make his mark at the company, Devon has thrown up one obstacle after another.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort, Kick Off Their Modern Monarchy by Taking Their Thrones

The world got a glimpse of the end of an era and the start of a new one on Monday as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took to their thrones for the first time. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth had been at the helm and now, the next generation of royals is in power. The couple sat on the thrones in Westminster Hall in front of 900 members of Parliament and the House of Lords as the legislators offered their sympathies in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8. Charles noted the significant moment, sharing, “I cannot help but...
WORLD

