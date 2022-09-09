Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn Puts His ‘Chass’ On the Line for the Sake of the Show
These are just two more reasons why you should make the switch. Many viewers followed Days of Our Lives to NBC’s streaming service since it left network television this past Monday. However, if you are still one of the fans who haven’t made the switch just yet, Billy Flynn (Chad) has a message for you and explains why you should watch the Salem soap on Peacock.
SheKnows
First Look at Young & Restless/Bold & Beautiful Crossover: A Second Agenda Puts Several Forresters On Nikki’s Must-See List
Fans of Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless are eagerly anticipating the crossover event in September that will see Nikki Newman make the trek from Wisconsin to Los Angeles in hopes of digging up dirt on her nemesis, Diane Jenkins. And while Nikki’s daughter Victoria was horrified by her plans to visit Deacon Sharpe, we can assure her that not all of the visit will involve their shady ex.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Responds to the Naughty Taylor Note That Was Never Supposed to Make It On Screen
Inquiring minds want to know. Those who watched the Friday, September 9, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful probably didn’t think anything of it when Taylor was sitting behind the desk in the main office at Forrester, having left a note for Ridge on the laptop. However, one fan, Karen, wanted to know exactly what that note entailed and received one heck of a funny shock after zooming in on the writing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SheKnows
Young & Restless Shake-Up: Big Changes Are Going to Make It Feel Like a New — and Improved? — Show
Who knew that Genoa City could even have earthquakes?. If you’ve been a bit frustrated with The Young and the Restless recently, you’re not alone. We, too, have lamented everything from Nick’s lack of a love life to Jack’s treatment of Phyllis, from the never-ending job-switches-as-storylines to the wasting of potentially pivotal characters. (Hey, Ashland!) But that isn’t just fall that’s in the air, it’s change.
Prince Harry Confirms That Queen Elizabeth II Had a Sweet Moment with ‘Beloved Great-Grandchildren’ Before Passing
Prince Harry released a loving statement that paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her passing. In it, he offered a sweet look at the final moments his children, 1-year-old Lilibet and 3-year-old Archie, shared with their great-grandmother. “I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my...
SheKnows
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Michael Would Do Well to Heed Chad Duell’s Advice
Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it. General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.
SheKnows
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
A Dad Is Fuming Over Having to Care for His Sick Child at Night & Reddit Is Actually On His Side
A couple is clashing over nighttime parenting duties and Reddit has chosen sides. The mom took to the “AITA” forum to share their story, beginning with the background that both parents work full-time — but with slightly different schedules. She tends to work weekends, with one day off during the week. “For September and October I will probably work 2-3 weekends each month,” she wrote. “I know this puts a lot of extra childcare on my husband and he’s let me know numerous times that he doesn’t like this aspect of my job because it limits his free time so much....
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Our Hearts! Our Hearts! They Can’t Take General Hospital Alum Wes Ramsey’s Beautiful Birthday Message to Laura Wright
The ABC soap alum’s words tell a story about the love he feels for his special girl. Over the weekend General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly celebrated her 52nd birthday and on Sunday her real-life boyfriend and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) sent her a beautiful message to express just how much he loves her.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell Swap Romantic Anniversary Photos as They Celebrate Seven Years Together
No 7-year itch for this Bold & Beautiful couple. Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell may be celebrating 7 years of marriage but they’ve been together for 12 and just seem to fall more in love with each other. It remains to be seen if his...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Unpacks the Young & Restless Crossover That Could Throw Open a Pandora’s Box for Both Shows
Deacon’s got some unfinished business to address. It’s the crossover that was inevitable from the moment Diane showed up alive on Young & Restless with the news that Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon helped her fake her death — and set Nikki up to take the fall! As if the blonde was just going to let that slide from the man she once called “husband!” Not a chance in hell.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Has Big News… But ‘I Can’t Share All Just Yet’
Who doesn’t love Disney? Anyone following The Young and the Restless‘ Camryn Grimes knows that she certainly does, especially when it comes to Star Wars and Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge. Her Instagram page is sprinkled with photos from the spacey theme park! And then there was her whole Up themed engagement party!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
All the Times Meghan Markle Has Gotten Candid About the Joys and Challenges of Parenting
Meghan Markle wears many hats. She’s a former Duchess, actress, activist, podcast host and mom to two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The multi-hyphenate 41-year-old has dived headfirst into her role as parent, navigating all the incredible parts (she’s called being a mom “magic”!) and the tumultuous ones, including trying to privately raising her kids in the glare of the public spotlight — especially lately, with Queen Elizabeth’s death turning all eyes to the British monarchy and everyone associated with it.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Turns Up the Heat On a Feud to Rival Victor and Jack’s — and ‘It Could Get Even Worse’
Maybe it’s time Genoa City’s boardrooms started being soundproofed?. The writing was on the wall the minute The Young and the Restless’ Nate went to work with Devon at Chancellor-Winters. Although the latter had forgiven the former for sleeping with his then-girlfriend Elena, and the former had forgiven the latter for throwing the punch that had ended his medical career, neither of them had quite forgotten. So as Nate has tried to make his mark at the company, Devon has thrown up one obstacle after another.
King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort, Kick Off Their Modern Monarchy by Taking Their Thrones
The world got a glimpse of the end of an era and the start of a new one on Monday as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took to their thrones for the first time. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth had been at the helm and now, the next generation of royals is in power. The couple sat on the thrones in Westminster Hall in front of 900 members of Parliament and the House of Lords as the legislators offered their sympathies in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8. Charles noted the significant moment, sharing, “I cannot help but...
Comments / 0