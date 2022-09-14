Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Lily Tomlin attends the world premiere of "Moving On" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 13, 2022.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Moving On" star Malcolm McDowell.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Moving On" star Richard Roundtree.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Claire Foy attends the premiere of "Women Talking."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Rooney Mara.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Jessie Buckley.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Sheila McCarthy.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Ewan McGregor (L) and Ethan Hawke attend the world premiere of "Raymond & Ray" on September 12, 2022.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Olivia Colman attends the premiere of "Empire of Light."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" star Micheal Ward.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" star Tanya Moodie.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" writer and director Sam Mendes.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director Florian Zeller (L) and actor Hugh Jackman attend the premiere of "The Son."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Left to right, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the world premiere of "My Policeman" on September 11, 2022. The "My Policeman" cast won a Tribute Award for Performance.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Lena Dunham (L) and her husband, Luis Felber, attend the world premiere of her latest film, "Catherine Called Birdy."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Catherine Called Birdy" star Bella Ramsey.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Minnie Driver attends the premiere of "Chevalier."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The cast and producers attend the premiere of "The Good Nurse."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of Tegan and Sara's "High School" series on September 10, 2022.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Musicians Tegan (R) and Sara.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Causeway" star Brian Tyree Henry.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director Steven Spielberg attends the world premiere of his latest film "The Fabelmans."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Seth Rogen (R), and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Paul Dano.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Taylor Swift attends a photo call before a 35mm screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film" on September 9, 2022.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Hillary Clinton (R) and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, attend the world premiere of "In Her Hands," a documentary they executive-produced.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Kit Harrington attends the premiere of "Baby Ruby."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Viola Davis (R), and director Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the world premiere of "The Woman King."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

John Boyega (L) and Jayme Lawson attend the premiere of "The Woman King."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Elisabeth Moss attends a screening of Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 on September 8, 2022. The show will come to an end with a sixth and final season .

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Handmaid's Tale" star O-T Fagbenle.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The cast of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Daniel Radcliffe (L) and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the Midnight Madness screening of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Radcliffe portrays the musician in the biopic.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" star Evan Rachel Wood. The actress portrays Madonna in the film.

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director and actress Sanaa Lathan attends the Special Presentation screening of "On The Come Up."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Musical artist Lady London.