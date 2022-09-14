ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ip9uB_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Lily Tomlin attends the world premiere of "Moving On" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 13, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38U6i8_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Moving On" star Malcolm McDowell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8ILn_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Moving On" star Richard Roundtree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUB1w_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Claire Foy attends the premiere of "Women Talking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHmFN_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Rooney Mara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFC6e_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Jessie Buckley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZiZn_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Women Talking" star Sheila McCarthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYkBp_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Ewan McGregor (L) and Ethan Hawke attend the world premiere of "Raymond & Ray" on September 12, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tNEL_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Olivia Colman attends the premiere of "Empire of Light."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Msmg_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" star Micheal Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idrW9_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" star Tanya Moodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j44bc_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Empire of Light" writer and director Sam Mendes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vk8Fq_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director Florian Zeller (L) and actor Hugh Jackman attend the premiere of "The Son."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZbxd_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Left to right, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the world premiere of "My Policeman" on September 11, 2022. The "My Policeman" cast won a Tribute Award for Performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAabA_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Lena Dunham (L) and her husband, Luis Felber, attend the world premiere of her latest film, "Catherine Called Birdy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fo6X2_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Catherine Called Birdy" star Bella Ramsey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYCqQ_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Minnie Driver attends the premiere of "Chevalier."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RidgX_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The cast and producers attend the premiere of "The Good Nurse."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4wvU_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of Tegan and Sara's "High School" series on September 10, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKxOt_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Musicians Tegan (R) and Sara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4lnq_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g95Am_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Causeway" star Brian Tyree Henry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAOXu_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director Steven Spielberg attends the world premiere of his latest film "The Fabelmans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KmMS_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Seth Rogen (R), and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGLvp_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKNW5_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Fabelmans" star Paul Dano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbNKT_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Taylor Swift attends a photo call before a 35mm screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film" on September 9, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r448C_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Hillary Clinton (R) and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, attend the world premiere of "In Her Hands," a documentary they executive-produced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgokQ_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Kit Harrington attends the premiere of "Baby Ruby."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyOdS_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Viola Davis (R), and director Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the world premiere of "The Woman King."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rh1E7_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

John Boyega (L) and Jayme Lawson attend the premiere of "The Woman King."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYlCC_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Elisabeth Moss attends a screening of Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 on September 8, 2022. The show will come to an end with a sixth and final season .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxuFG_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6dUo_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"The Handmaid's Tale" star O-T Fagbenle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcEmv_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The cast of "The Handmaid's Tale."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiZ3M_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Daniel Radcliffe (L) and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the Midnight Madness screening of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Radcliffe portrays the musician in the biopic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcxxl_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6gSf_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" star Evan Rachel Wood. The actress portrays Madonna in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocfcG_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Director and actress Sanaa Lathan attends the Special Presentation screening of "On The Come Up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RaFL_0houh5Q300
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Musical artist Lady London.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours as he attends The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Zac Efron has stepped out for the first time since addressing rumours he'd had plastic surgery, as he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The actor, 34, recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw...
CELEBRITIES
People

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Madonna
Person
Richard Roundtree
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Lauren Miller Rogen
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Sam Jaeger
Person
Rooney Mara
Footwear News

Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Canada#Chris Chew Upi Ewan
Deadline

UK Jewish Film Festival To Host Single-Shot Feature ‘Shttl’ & Helena Bonham Carter-Narrated Doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’

EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (November 10-20) has revealed its lineup of 2022 gala screenings and premieres, including special presentations of the single shot drama Shttl and Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the WWII drama co-produced by Steve McQueen and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. Shttl will screen as the...
MOVIES
tatler.com

It’s all va-va-voom on the Venice Film Festival red carpet

The annual Venice Film Festival has returned, and with its promise to debut next year’s biggest releases, stars of the silver screen have upped their fashion game for the ten-day spectacle. Since its inception back in 1932, the event has attracted the most elegant of the A-list, and this year shows no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch Could Break an Oscar Record for Longest Gap Between Acting Noms

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Many respected actors,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more

HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
MOVIES
TVLine

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout

That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Hamptons Film Festival Sets Lineup With ‘EO’, ‘Call Jane’, ‘Decision To Leave’, Adds ‘Women Talking’ As Centerpiece – Update

UPDATED: Sarah Polley’s Women Talking has been selected as the Centerpiece screening at the Hamptons Film Festival, which unspools its 30th edition October 7-16. Based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel, Women Talking had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and will hit theaters December 2 via Orion and MGM. Read Deadline’s review here. The festival also said it will close with Chris Smith’s Sr, a look at the life and career of Robert Downey Sr., and that its annual “Rowdy Talks” program will be highlighted by Chris Columbus. It also revealed additional Spotlight selections and its Views From Long Island; Conflict...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bella Heathcote & Asif Ali Set For Survival Drama ‘Roof’ From Director Salvatore Sciortino

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her) and Asif Ali (Don’t Worry Darling) will lead the survival drama Roof, marking the directorial debut of Salvatore Sciortino, which has wrapped production in Los Angeles. The films tells the story of two co-workers who accidentally get locked on the roof of a skyscraper during the hottest holiday weekend in years. Lacking any water and unable to communicate with the outside world, they attempt increasingly dangerous ways to escape as their health rapidly deteriorates in the heat. At the same time, an unexpected friendship blooms as they mutually realize just how badly they have wrecked their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alek Keshishian Apple Documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’ Opening 36th AFI Fest

The world premiere of documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will fire up the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2. The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc Madonna: Truth of Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy nominated artist and actress Gomez from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again. “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy