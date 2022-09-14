Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival
Lily Tomlin attends the world premiere of "Moving On" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 13, 2022.
"Moving On" star Malcolm McDowell.
"Moving On" star Richard Roundtree.
Claire Foy attends the premiere of "Women Talking."
"Women Talking" star Rooney Mara.
"Women Talking" star Jessie Buckley.
"Women Talking" star Sheila McCarthy.
Ewan McGregor (L) and Ethan Hawke attend the world premiere of "Raymond & Ray" on September 12, 2022.
Olivia Colman attends the premiere of "Empire of Light."
"Empire of Light" star Micheal Ward.
"Empire of Light" star Tanya Moodie.
"Empire of Light" writer and director Sam Mendes.
Director Florian Zeller (L) and actor Hugh Jackman attend the premiere of "The Son."
Left to right, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the world premiere of "My Policeman" on September 11, 2022. The "My Policeman" cast won a Tribute Award for Performance.
Lena Dunham (L) and her husband, Luis Felber, attend the world premiere of her latest film, "Catherine Called Birdy."
"Catherine Called Birdy" star Bella Ramsey.
Minnie Driver attends the premiere of "Chevalier."
The cast and producers attend the premiere of "The Good Nurse."
Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of Tegan and Sara's "High School" series on September 10, 2022.
Musicians Tegan (R) and Sara.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway."
"Causeway" star Brian Tyree Henry.
Director Steven Spielberg attends the world premiere of his latest film "The Fabelmans."
"The Fabelmans" star Seth Rogen (R), and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen.
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams.
"The Fabelmans" star Paul Dano.
Taylor Swift attends a photo call before a 35mm screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film" on September 9, 2022.
Hillary Clinton (R) and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, attend the world premiere of "In Her Hands," a documentary they executive-produced.
Kit Harrington attends the premiere of "Baby Ruby."
Viola Davis (R), and director Gina Prince-Bythewood attend the world premiere of "The Woman King."
John Boyega (L) and Jayme Lawson attend the premiere of "The Woman King."
Elisabeth Moss attends a screening of Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 on September 8, 2022. The show will come to an end with a sixth and final season .
"The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski.
"The Handmaid's Tale" star O-T Fagbenle.
The cast of "The Handmaid's Tale."
Daniel Radcliffe (L) and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the Midnight Madness screening of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." Radcliffe portrays the musician in the biopic.
Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke.
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" star Evan Rachel Wood. The actress portrays Madonna in the film.
Director and actress Sanaa Lathan attends the Special Presentation screening of "On The Come Up."
Musical artist Lady London.
