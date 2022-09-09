ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Biden's handwritten message honoring Queen Elizabeth in a condolence book at the British embassy

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Queen Elizabeth and President Biden at Windsor Castle.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at the age of 96, bringing her 70-year reign to a close.
  • President Joe Biden wrote a tribute to the Queen in a condolence book at the British embassy in DC.
  • "Jill and I will never forget meeting her and experiencing her warmth and kindness," he wrote.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the British embassy in Washington, DC, to pay their respects following Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday at the age of 96.

After greeting British ambassador Karen Pierce, the president left a handwritten note in the embassy's condolence book.

President Joe Biden's handwritten message in a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at the DC British Embassy.

Pool/The White House

"The American people mourn today with people throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," he wrote. "Elizabeth II defined an era. She led with enduring strength and dignity, devoting her whole life to serving her people. Jill and I will never forget meeting her and experiencing her warmth and kindness. She will be forever remembered."

After he finished writing, Biden spoke with staff members at the embassy.

"We mourn for all of you," he said. "She was a great lady, I'm so delighted I got to meet her. As my mother would say, God love you."

The president and first lady also released a formal statement through the White House , saying that Queen Elizabeth "led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example." Biden ordered that US flags be flown at half-staff to mark her passing.

CNN reported Friday that Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

