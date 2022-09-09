ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III delivered his 1st speech as monarch with a photo of his late mother by his side

By Katie Anthony,Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

  • King Charles III delivered his first speech as monarch on Friday.
  • Placed next to him was a photo of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, smiling.
  • He paid tribute to the Queen and spoke about his new role as king.

King Charles III delivered his first speech as the monarch of the United Kingdom Friday — and by his side was a photo of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, smiling in a bright blue outfit.

The pre-recorded speech took place at Buckingham Palace less than a day after the death of the Queen and the end of her 70-year reign.

"Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," Charles III, 73, said during the speech. "That promise of life-long service I renew to you all today."

Charles III pledged himself "throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

Charles III was at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday , where the Queen died after doctors expressed concerns over her health that morning.

On Friday, he arrived in London for his first full day as monarch, shaking hands with those in the crowds that had gathered outside of Buckingham Palace.

"To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," the king said at the end of his speech. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to our family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

King Charles confirmed that his son, Prince William, will succeed him as Duke of Cornwall and said he is "proud to create him Prince of Wales."

Kate has been named Princess of Wales , the same title used by William's mother, Diana.

He also said he wants "to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." Charles III's other son, Prince Harry, left the royal family along with Meghan Markle nearly two years ago.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday. Her coffin flew from Scotland to London on Tuesday. Mourners will be able to pay their respects beginning on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on Thursday, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
U.K.
