Sure, you've got socks, but do you have the socks? The ones that give you comfort, support, and a little bit of serotonin due to their fun colors and patterns? Meet Bombas, a sock brand that made our reviewer swear off socks by any other name .

Bombas socks are among some of our favorites because of their distinct designs for different purposes. Their men's running socks are among the best you can buy , and we love their no-show socks for those days when you want big comfort but low visibility.

The brand is a Certified B Corp , meaning Bombas excels at environmentally friendly material sourcing, ethical production, employee treatment, and transparency. And for each pair of socks purchased, Bombas will donate a pair to someone in need .

Ready to treat your feet? Get 20% off your first order and free shipping on orders over $50 with our exclusive code USAT20 .

All right, now log off and enjoy your Friday.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Treat your feet to comfy new socks