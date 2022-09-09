How long have I been waiting to see Om? I can’t even properly conceive at this point. The side project of Sleep bassist Al Cisneros has been around for nearly 20 years now, and while I was fortunate enough to catch Sleep’s performance at Liberty Hall back in April of 2018, the idea that Om would find their way to Lawrence always felt unlikely, and that they’d end up being one of those bands I’d catch only at a festival or by driving to another major city.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO