thepitchkc.com
Jean Claude and the Eclairs teach us How to Talk to each other
Jean Claude and the Eclairs is a band that probably shouldn’t exist, but somehow still does. This isn’t to say the music isn’t worth listening to–their pop-rock-influenced EP How To Talk is a collection of catchy tunes that reflects the ways in which the band has grown since initially forming under the name “Hireth” in 2015.
Photos: KCIF Mix Tape Concert puts local artists on a national stage
Music festivals are an important part of summer. Your favorite touring bands are just a road trip away. If you are really lucky, like we are in Kansas City, the festival is in your own backyard. The Kansas City Irish Festival (KCIF) closes out the summer each year on Labor Day weekend with the Mix Tape Concert held on Sunday.
Dish & Drink KC: Fall concoctions at Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout, decadent crêpes at Seven Swans, and Tina Turner’s Buck Tui appearance
Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout’s Creative Fall Brews. The grooviest coffee shop in town, Jinkies! Coffee and Hangout, is getting creative with their holiday-inspired brews. The coffee shop’s Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice drink breaks the pumpkin spice latte mold with its marshmallow additive. This cozy drink still has...
Twenty One Pilots at T-Mobile sang us to sleep but now we’re stressed out
On Friday, Sept. 9, a show that was long awaited by a good portion of the Kansas City metro area youth (or at least young-at-heart) took place; when the duo that goes by the name Twenty One Pilots took the stage. Before their appearance for the Icy 2022 tour took the stage, something interesting happened.
Four Inane Questions with drag diva Genewa Stanwyck
Crass, sass, and a lotta ass sums up Kansas City’s drag darling, Genewa Stanwyck, who lovingly refers to herself as the Whore of ’84. (And she’s even got her own chant. IYKYK.) The seasoned performer cut her teeth and honed her comedic skills over the years in...
Legendary guitarist Steve Vai brings virtuoso fretwork to the Uptown Nov. 20
Legendary guitarist Steve Vai, best known for hits like For the Love of God and Tender Surrender, is making his way to Kansas City’s Uptown Theater Nov. 20. The Inviolate Tour kicks off Sept. 28 in El Cajon, California, and works its way across 52 cities before wrapping in early December.
BLVD collabs with Veterans Community Project for its KC Pils Partner Series
Boulevard Brewing Company continues its KC Pils Partner Series with a second collaboration with the Veterans Community Project. Starting in November, Boulevard will donate a portion of proceeds from KC Pils’ sales to the organization. Veterans Community Project, founded by a group of combat veterans in KCMO, is a...
Om brought transcendence to the Bottleneck
How long have I been waiting to see Om? I can’t even properly conceive at this point. The side project of Sleep bassist Al Cisneros has been around for nearly 20 years now, and while I was fortunate enough to catch Sleep’s performance at Liberty Hall back in April of 2018, the idea that Om would find their way to Lawrence always felt unlikely, and that they’d end up being one of those bands I’d catch only at a festival or by driving to another major city.
Going Feral: Kate Frick on freelance farming and bar artistry
Many people who work in the food and cocktail industries follow Family Circus-esque routes to reach their payoff. A stop off here—a quick pause there—spinning their wheels a bit in something completely off the path, but ultimately getting where they need to be. Kate Frick has gone through...
