President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral; date and details have not been set

By Michael Collins, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Friday he will attend Queen Elizabeth II 's funeral.

"I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters traveling with him in Ohio.

The date and details of the queen's funeral have not been set but will be released "in due course," according to Buckingham Palace. The funeral is expected to take place within the next 10 days at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The queen will then be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her mother, father and husband Prince Philip.

President Joe Biden met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II three times, most recently in Jun 2021 when he was in the U.K. for the Group of Seven leaders' summit. Alberto Pezzali, AP

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, immediately became King Charles III upon her death.

In a statement issued shortly after her death, Biden and first lady Jill Biden praised the queen for leading with "grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," the Bidens said. "She defined an era."

Biden has known the queen for three decades and has met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and the first lady at Windsor Castle during their visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit.

After that visit, Biden told reporters the queen was "very gracious" and said he invited her to the White House. Biden said the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president since Harry Truman , with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson. She met former Herbert Hoover, though it was decades after he left office.

Biden has ordered flags over the White House and other public buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral; date and details have not been set

Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday — concluding her 70-year reign. The Queen had faced health challenges during the later chunk of her life — having experienced brief hospitalization in October of last year, continuous episodic "mobility issues," and a case of the coronavirus in February.
Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death

Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
