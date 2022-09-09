Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Related
kq2.com
Community to host candlelight vigil for Jozlyn Beechner
(St. Joseph, Mo.) Members of the St. Joseph community are hosting a candlelight vigil for 6-year old Jozlyn Marie Beechner who was tragically killed on September 9. The vigil will take place at the Remington Nature Center on Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 P.M. September 15 also marks what would have been Jozlyn's 7th birthday.
kq2.com
South Side Fall Festival kicks off this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend is the return of the South Side Fall Festival. Friday night will feature a huge fireworks show starting around 9:05 p.m. There will be live bands Friday through Sunday, kids activities, homemade crafts, and food from over 20 food booths. Then on Saturday the South...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Co-workers remember Savannah Domann
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local restaurant is remembering the life of the young Savannah Domann who's life was taken from her at the age of 26 in January. A restaurant that bonded co-workers for life. "Applebee's brought us together,” co-worker Elizabeth Cress says. Savannah Domann worked at the St....
kq2.com
Cynthia "Cindy" Lea Delaney
Cynthia “Cindy” Lea Delaney, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She was born on April 15, 1953, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jack and Wandalee Kennedy. Cindy graduated from Central High School in 1971 and remained involved as an alumni and planning class reunions.
kq2.com
Daniel Eugene Punzo
Daniel Eugene Punzo 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at a Milan MO Health Care Center. He was born April 13, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Grace (Trimmer) & Charles Punzo Jr. Danny attended Central High School, and worked at Specialty Industries. He was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid KC Royals and KC Chiefs fan. He loved Country Music, especially John Denver. Danny was very friendly, and he loved everyone. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Punzo, Jr. He is survived by mother, Grace Bruner of St Joseph, siblings, Cherie (Danny) Phillips of St. Joseph, Rose Sprake of St. Joseph, Brian Punzo of Smithville, MO, and Christopher Punzo of Moberly, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Danny will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
kq2.com
Robert C. "Bob" Carpenter
Robert C. “Bob” Carpenter, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 9, 2022 while visiting Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. On September 27, 1957 he was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Robert and Claire (Carlson) Carpenter. While attending Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
kq2.com
Georgie Ann Lewallen
Georgie Ann Lewallen, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. On October 24, 1952 she was born in New London, Wisconsin to Daryl and Faye (Davis) Hall. She married Ross Lewallen on June 29, 1973. He survives of the home. Georgie enjoyed bingo, attending St. Joseph Mustangs...
kq2.com
James "Jim" R Hicks
James "Jim" Richard Hicks 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. He married Sharon Pummell on September 16, 1978, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and was the owner of Modlin & Hicks Construction Company. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Jim loved to golf, going to the casino, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He was a member of Carpenters Union, the Eagles Lodge, and the Moila Shrine. Jim was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Alberta & Fred Beattie, father, Ralph Hicks, son Randy Hunt, son in law, Michael Dudeck, daughter in law, Lachelle Sims, father in law, Ellis Pummell, three brothers, and two sisters. Survivors include: wife, Sharon Hicks of the home, daughters, Jamie Dudeck (Dustin Creal), and daughter, Jenny Hunt, of St. Joseph, sons, Mike Hicks, St. Joseph, MO, and Scott (Mary) Hicks, Amazonia, MO, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one great grandchild, Hudson James on the way due in October, and his mother in law, Maxine Pummell, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Wednesday September 14th, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
kq2.com
Theodore "Ted" Franklin Ellis
Theodore "Ted" Franklin Ellis, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 27, 1931 in Darlington, MO, son of the late Lilly and Holt Ellis. He married Janice Sheffler, who preceded him in death. He later married Betty Parker, who also preceded him in death. Ted was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked at Armour's and later Burlington Northern Railroad. Ted was first and foremost a family man. His love for his family was returned tenfold. He was a rock to many. He loved visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed going to casinos and shooting pool. Ted was a jack of many trades, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was preceded in death by 1st wife, Janice Rose Ellis in 1986, 2nd wife, Betty Jean Ellis in 2018, his parents Holt and Lily Ellis, son, William Smith, brothers, Robert, Jack, Junior, Kenneth and Donald, sisters, Leota, Elenor, Ethel and Edna. Survivors include: children, Diana Pollard of St. Joseph, Roger (Coleen) Ellis of St. Joseph, Rick (Stacey) Ellis of St. Joseph, Randy (Mary) Ellis of Cosby, MO, and Ross (Amy) Ellis of St. Joseph, Lisa Fisher of St. Joseph, Anita Myers of Jameson, MO, Wanda (John) Varner of St. Joseph, Tom (Cindy) Smith of St. Joseph, Kenneth (Debbie) Smith of Springfield, MO, and Vickie Pankau of St. Joseph, 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, too many to name but loved all the same. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
kq2.com
Hazel Spoonemore
Hazel Spoonemore, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born May 26, 1947 in St. Joseph to Melvin and Ruby (Clark) Bye. She worked at Mead Paper Co. for 30-plus years until it closed in 2004. Hazel loved being outside. She had a way of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick
The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES TURKEY HUNTERS TO SUBMIT FALL FEATHERS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey...
Mark Twain Lake and Mark Twain State Park will take you back into the wonders of nature
Mark Twain Lake and Dam on the Salt River in Ralls County, Missouri.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, photographer unknown, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. An inviting view of nature and the water of a lake create a relaxing atmosphere.
Comments / 1