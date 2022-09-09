Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
WPFO
Oakhurst donates $250,000 to help address food insecurity among USM students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Oakhurst Dairy is donating $250,000 to the University of Southern Maine Foundation. According to USM, part of the donation will go towards construction of a new, sustainably built career and student center on the Portland campus. The rest of the money will be used to address food...
WPFO
Gorham School Board votes to allow 'Gender 101' poster to stay in the middle school
GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham School Board voted to allow the poster "Gender 101" to stay in a 6th grade health classroom. Along with a second, similar poster that defines gender terms. Most people who spoke at tonight's meeting were in favor of keeping the posters in school. Some are...
WPFO
Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair
OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
WPFO
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
WPFO
Portland Denny's closes doors for good
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Denny's location has permanently closed its doors. The location's Facebook page officially lists the restaurant as permanently closed. A sign on the door says the same thing, encouraging patrons to visit the Auburn location.
WPFO
IDEXX to match donations to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland this month
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is teaming up with IDEXX to help provide for animals looking for new homes. For the month of September, IDEXX is matching all donations to the ARLGP, up to $25,000. The money will go to help the more than 3,800...
WPFO
Former Redbank Village tenants accuse housing complex of withholding security deposits
PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants of the South Portland housing complex “Redbank Village” are asking the company for their security deposits back. Rahsaan and Clare Reeves moved out of Redbank Village in April. Now, four and a half months later, they're still waiting for their deposit. "We...
WPFO
New dress code at South Portland schools could ban 'disruptive' Apple Watches
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new dress code could be going into effect for South Portland schools which could also ban things like Apple Watches. It’s been almost 20 years since the dress code for South Portland schools has been updated. The old dress code uses very generic...
WPFO
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WPFO
South Portland breaks ground on new skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
WPFO
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
WPFO
Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
ACTON (WGME) -- A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day. Ed came to our Ask the I-Team...
WPFO
Lewiston Public Schools increases wages in hopes to fill open positions
LEWSITON (WGME) -- The new school year is now well underway, and hundreds of schools across Maine still have a lot of job openings they badly need to fill. From bus drivers and cafeteria workers to teachers and edtechs, many school districts have multiple job openings. Right now, substitute teachers...
WPFO
Gorham residents frustrated after finding errors in revaluation process
GORHAM (WGME)-- Some Gorham residents are frustrated after their property values doubled. The town is going through its revaluation for the first time since 2008, but that's not the only issue raising values. Neighbors say they understand home values have increased but the towns' assessments are based on mistakes. "I...
WPFO
J's Oyster calls for boycott of Whole Foods, despite chain continuing to sell lobster
PORTLAND (WGME) – A popular restaurant in Portland called for a boycott of Whole Foods Sunday over claims the grocery store chain is no longer selling live lobster. The Facebook post calling for the ban has been shared thousands of times. After spending Monday trying to get a hold...
WPFO
Report: 'Emmy Rose' sank because of poor drainage, hatches that weren't watertight
PORTLAND (WGME) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report on the "Emmy Rose," a Portland-based fishing boat that sank in November 2020 with four people on board. The NTSB now says the boat likely capsized because of poor drainage of seawater from the rear deck and...
WPFO
Portland restaurant workers rally against minimum wage increase
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of restaurant workers and owners in Portland rallied Tuesday, saying they want voters to say "No" to one of the many issues on the city's November ballot. The group, "Restaurant Industry United" is urging a "No" vote on Question "D." That measure would raise the...
WPFO
Portland Mayor Kate Snyder not seeking re-election in 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In a letter to the Portland City Council Monday, Mayor Kate Snyder announced she will not be seeking re-election in 2023. She says she shared that information to show re-election will not influence her positions on upcoming ballot measures. This comes as one of those ballot measures...
