ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man found pawning stolen items at jewelry shop

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hied_0houeqqK00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been connected to a burglary after his fingerprints matched those used to sell stolen items to a jewelry shop.

During an investigation, Cape Coral police located stolen jewelry and found evidence of where it was taken from. After contacting the homeowners, they confirmed that nearly $55 thousand in jewelry and firearms were missing from their home.

According to a Cape PD report, the homeowners went out of town on June 18th and returned on the 20th. While away, they hired an individual to watch their home. The person asked if he could have friends over during that time, and the homeowners agreed.

The individual watching the home said the two friends left on the morning of June 20th but were unaware of them taking any items.

The jewelry and firearms were family heirlooms and stored in a room that was not customarily checked on. In total, eight pieces of jewelry, two ziplock bags of miscellaneous jewelry, and four firearms were removed from the home.

Around noon on the 20th, Lucas Schulz, 22, went into Provident Jewelry, where he sold several of the stolen items. During the sale, Schulz would use his thumbprint as part of the pawnbroker’s transaction form.

Detectives could use the thumbprint and photos from the jewelry store to identify Schulz. He was already in the Lee County Jail for an unrelated charge when the new charges were levied upon him.

For his involvement in the theft, Schulz faces charges of grand theft, false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker, and dealing in stolen property.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
santivachronicle.com

Police Make Two DUI Arrests Last Week

Sanibel Police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver just before 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 1300 block of Sandcastle Road in The Dunes neighborhood. Thirty-five-year-old Kristopher Riggins of Chicago, Ill., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He has been released from the Lee County Jail.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Man wanted for assaulting two workers at Bonita Springs Home Depot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court

The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The owner identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife as William Debruine is under investigation. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran
WINKNEWS.com

Sheriff speaks out about Lee County Jail COVID-19 restrictions

Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks out about Lee County Jail COVID-19 restrictions. Police officers in Lee County say the jail is sending certain accused criminals back into the community with a notice to appear in court because of COVID-19. Officers who fear for their jobs say some criminals already know if...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman accused of defrauding business after two Botox injections

A woman who got Botox injections defrauded a cosmetic surgery center in the City of Naples for the second time on Thursday. According to the Naples Police Department, Collier County resident Exojaine Balbosa, 44, got Botox on Aug. 24. She paid for the injections with stolen credit card information from a victim living in a different state.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Police conduct DUI enforcement operation, Sept. 12

The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded DUI enforcement operation on Sept. 12, targeting impaired driving. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 33 citations (17 for violating a traffic control or signal device). No drivers stopped were found without a seatbelt, and the department thank the motoring public for always wearing their seatbelts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash with school bus

A 19-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed this afternoon when his motorcycle hit the side of a Lee County school bus at the intersection of Bruce Avenue North and Lee Boulevard in Lee County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 2:15 when the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD still looking for 8 suspects involved a recent drug operation

The Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for eight suspects involved in a recent drug operation. The Fort Myers police operation called ‘Operation Cruel Summer’ arrested 31 people in a narcotics operation. They found firearms, drugs, and a lot of cash. The vice narcotics unit is still...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale

Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy