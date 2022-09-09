Cape Coral man found pawning stolen items at jewelry shop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been connected to a burglary after his fingerprints matched those used to sell stolen items to a jewelry shop.

During an investigation, Cape Coral police located stolen jewelry and found evidence of where it was taken from. After contacting the homeowners, they confirmed that nearly $55 thousand in jewelry and firearms were missing from their home.

According to a Cape PD report, the homeowners went out of town on June 18th and returned on the 20th. While away, they hired an individual to watch their home. The person asked if he could have friends over during that time, and the homeowners agreed.

The individual watching the home said the two friends left on the morning of June 20th but were unaware of them taking any items.

The jewelry and firearms were family heirlooms and stored in a room that was not customarily checked on. In total, eight pieces of jewelry, two ziplock bags of miscellaneous jewelry, and four firearms were removed from the home.

Around noon on the 20th, Lucas Schulz, 22, went into Provident Jewelry, where he sold several of the stolen items. During the sale, Schulz would use his thumbprint as part of the pawnbroker’s transaction form.

Detectives could use the thumbprint and photos from the jewelry store to identify Schulz. He was already in the Lee County Jail for an unrelated charge when the new charges were levied upon him.

For his involvement in the theft, Schulz faces charges of grand theft, false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker, and dealing in stolen property.